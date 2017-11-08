PHOTOS: National Signing Day 2018

Latest
PGA Tour 16m ago
Tiger Woods ignites heated debate after he calls for shorter ball
Tiger Woods says golf balls need to be made shorter, otherwise tournament courses will be forced to extend to 8,000 yards, or longer. (…)
Recruiting 1hr ago
National Signing Day: Class of 2018 signees
It’s time to make things official. Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent during the early (…)
LPGA Tour 3hr ago
Whan admits error in moving Evian, pledges change
After one of the great disasters in modern major history, the beleaguered Evian Championship will be moving back to a summer date (…)
Golf 3hr ago
Olympic Club's flip to PGA/Ryder Cup rota: $15 million windfall?
The Olympic Club could earn a projected $15 million from hosting the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship, according to one source. Another U.S. (…)
PGA Tour 16hr ago
PGA Tour tee times, pairings: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
Here are the tee times, pairings for the first and second rounds of the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Thursday and Friday at El Camaleon (…)
Men 16hr ago
Santa Clara men, led by senior Hayden Shieh, enjoy meteoric rise
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Oct. 30, 2017 digital issue of Golfweek Magazine. • • • Santa (…)
PGA Tour 17hr ago
Henrik Stenson 'not happy' HSBC stunt being blamed for injury
Last week Henrik Stenson revealed he was battling a rib injury that could end his season – and hinted that he may have injured it in a (…)
Equipment 18hr ago
Patrick Cantlay on new drivers, old irons and his shamrock-covered putter
Patrick Cantlay broke through and won his first PGA Tour event Sunday, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. On Tuesday afternoon he (…)
Fashion 19hr ago
Antigua's Spring 2018 women's golf collection a unique play on several trends
Antigua is utilizing several trends for Spring 2018 with its women’s clothing collection. “The Spring 2018 Antigua (…)
Equipment 19hr ago
The Back Story: Ping True Roll putter insert
“Overnight success” is an overused term. Entrepreneurs, actors, athletes and people in all walks of life usually put in years (…)
