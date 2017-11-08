Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PHOTOS: National Signing Day 2018

Here are images of junior golfers signing their national letters of intent during the 2018 early signing period:

Buddy Hansen signs with Temple
Nick Hampoian signs with UConn.
Hayden White signs with LSU.
Haylin Harris signs with Michigan State.
Frida Kinhult signs with Florida State.

