Pro golfer Andrew Coltart shares 'Snake vs. Mongoose' showdown video

Pro golfer Andrew Coltart posted perhaps the most-compelling animal-on-animal golf course showdown in recent years at this week’s The European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in South Africa.

It was the ages-old battle between the snake and the mongoose, two animals that are genetically hard-wired to fight each other until death.

“It’s wild over here. Gr8 being an oncourser,” Coltart posted on Instagram.

Golfers of a certain age will certainly remember those epic showdowns between Don “The Snake” Prudhomme and Tom “Mongoo$e” McEwen on drag-racing strips at tracks across the country.

Their rivalry was immortalized in a top-of-every-kid’s Christmas wish list Hot Wheels set that featured the two drivers. The whole deal has been featured in a recent movie.

The two creatures battle to stand off in this video, but it appears their battle continued long after the video stopped.

Meanwhile, the Nedbank Golf Challenge has also been home to some monkey business this week.