From the Bunkers Are Indeed Hazards file:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe teed it up with President Donald Trump and World No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama on Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. During the round, the 63-year-old Abe hit a bunker shot and while attempting to exit the bunker, lost his balance and tumbled backwards into the sand.

He appeared to be unharmed, though you can bet he was a little embarrassed. Hopefully, he was able to make birdie on the hole.