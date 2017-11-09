Keith Mitchell starts off PGA Tour event with a hole-in-one

Keith Mitchell really got himself the perfect start at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. And we mean perfect.

Mitchell began his tournament Thursday at El Camaleon Golf Club’s par-3 10th, and how’d that go? He only laced a 6-iron at the 200-yard hole right into the cup for a hole-in-one.

To start his tournament. Talk about an opening salvo.

Fly like an eagle. Keith Mitchell (@K_m_Mitchell) made an ace on his opening tee shot @MayakobaGolf. pic.twitter.com/ZP48uzuo2v — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) November 9, 2017

Keith Mitchell made a hole-in-one on his FIRST hole of the day. Talk about a fast start. pic.twitter.com/SGWa0qWMUH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 9, 2017

Mitchell, 25, actually proceeded to birdie the following hole for a 3-under start through two holes. But the ace is what will make this memorable.

With that opening hole-in-one, Mitchell becomes just the fourth player on the PGA Tour since 2002 to begin any round with a hole-in-one.

As for starting the first round (and the tournament) with an ace, only Thomas Aiken (at Mayakoba two years ago) had previously accomplished that feat in that span.

The ace by @K_m_Mitchell to start @MayakobaGolf matches ace by @TommyAikenGolf, also @MayakobaGolf (in 2015). Since 2002, only other aces to start a ROUND @PGATOUR were from Steve Alker (R4/2016 @Sanderson_Champ) & Paul Gow (R3/2002 Buick Classic) — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) November 9, 2017

This is only Mitchell’s fifth PGA Tour start, too! That’s pretty cool.

It’s also nice to see golf be kind here after Mitchell had to agonize about missing his PGA Tour card by fractions at the end of the 2017 Web.com Tour season. (Thankfully, Mitchell played well enough at Web.com Tour Finals to earn his 2017-18 PGA Tour card that way.)

Anyway, they say it’s not how you start, but how you finish. And yes, if Mitchell were to go onto say miss the cut, that’s a bummer of a week.

But we’ll see how it plays out. For now, quite the milestone for a 25-year-old.