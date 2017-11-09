Patton Kizzire fires 62 for early lead at OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Here is a recap of the first round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico:

LEADING: Patton Kizzire used a scorching hot stretch to boost himself to a low opening round.

The 31-year-old was 2 under through seven when he went off. Kizzire posted six straight birdies from Nos. 8-13 to move to 8 under and then birdied 16 and 17 to rise to 10 under. He was on cursory 59 Watch as he played 18 (he needed to hole out for eagle to do it) but would bogey. Still, it was a 9-under 62, good enough for a four-shot lead at the time and a two-shot cushion at day’s end.

Kizzire is coming off consecutive top-10 showings (including a T-4 last week in Las Vegas), but he has not won on the PGA Tour in 62 previous starts. He owns a pair of runner-up finishes but no hardware. After one day, he could be in line to change that.

CHASING: Vaughn Taylor posts a late 7-under 64 to cut Kizzire’s lead to two. Rickie Fowler and Brandon Harkins both shoot 65 to find themselves in a tie for third. Retief Goosen and Keith Mitchell are among a bevy in a tie for fifth at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: There’s no video we can find unfortunately, but we have to give this to Mitchell beginning his round (and the tournament) with a hole-in-one: A grand and historic opening shot.

QUOTABLE: “We heard a small clap. It was pretty subdued.” – Mitchell on the crowd reaction to his ace, according to PGATour.com

SHORT SHOTS: Defending champion Pat Perez is tied for 11th after opening in 67. … Past champion John Huh is also T-11 at 4 under. … John Oda, making his PGA Tour debut as a pro, fires a 68 to sit T-21. Cameron Champ, doing the same, suffers a quadruple bogey on his back nine and shoots 75 to find himself T-120. … Graeme McDowell, who won in a playoff here two years ago, is tied for 36th at 2 under. … Patrick Reed is tied for 90th at 1 over.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage Friday from 1-4 p.m. Eastern.