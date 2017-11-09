Live blog: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule made a brief return to the United States but is already back abroad, as this week’s action takes place in Mexico. The field is set to take on El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

OHL Classic at Mayakoba Tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (12:12 p.m. ET): Rickie Fowler birdies the last and he’s in with 6-under 65. He’s actually three off the lead, but that 6-under number is good for solo second. And hey, that’s his first round of the new PGA Tour season. Quite a start!

UPDATE NO. 3 (11:39 a.m. ET): Kizzire birdies 17 and bogeys 18 to fire a 9-under 62. He’s in the clubhouse with a four-shot lead. Retief Goosen fired a 5-under 66 and Rickie Fowler (5 under through 16) and Martin Piller (5 under through 12) are also T-2.

UPDATE NO. 2 (10:57 a.m. ET): Patton Kizzire is going even deeper. A birdie at 16 moves him to 9 under for the round. He’s still five ahead after Rickie Fowler and Retief Goosen after they birdie to move to 4 under.

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:45 a.m. ET): Patton Kizzire is on fire! He made six straight birdies from Nos. 8-13 and he’s rocketed to 8 under and a FIVE-SHOT LEAD.

This is the first round, remember. Wow! (Rickie Fowler, by the way, is in a large tie for second at 3 under.)

Six.

Straight.

Birdies.@pkizzire is running away from the field in Round 1 at @MayakobaGolf. pic.twitter.com/B2YMICL8UF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 9, 2017

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js