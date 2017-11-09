WATCH Rafa Cabrera-Bello casually drain 27 consecutive putts on practice green

Sometimes it takes a look in a practice session to remember how good professional golfers are.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello demonstrated this Wednesday when the European Tour took video of him practicing on a putting green at Gary Player Country Club (for the European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge).

They wondered … how many putts in a row could the Spaniard make? From 5 feet, Cabrera-Bello buried 27 in a row. Yes, 27.

And he did it so casually, too. On one attempt, he looked back at the camera while putting and on another he turned around and putted backwards and between his legs.

It was mesmerizing to watch:

We challenged Rafa to see how many consecutive putts he could make… The answer: 27 from 27 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/jbEWt3r2Y1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 8, 2017

Oh, and as Cabrera-Bello noted, it might have been more than 27 in a row that he nailed…

27….. and counting….. 😉🤙🏼😜 — Rafa Cabrera Bello (@RCabreraBello) November 9, 2017

We get it, these are 5-footers and it’s practice. But trying doing this on your local putting green, it’s quite difficult to get even close to this number in a row even from that distance.

The fact Cabrera-Bello made it look so easy shows the level these guys are playing at (although it’s worth noting that the Spaniard ranked 14th in strokes gained: putting on the PGA Tour in 2016-17).

He would open in even-par 72 and sits T-32 through 18 holes in South Africa.