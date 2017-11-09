Star Wars' Millennium Falcon parked near golf course in England

Most people playing the Barrow Hills Golf Club in Surrey, England, probably didn’t realize they were a stones throw away from a gigantic, iconic Star Wars prop.

According to the Daily Mail, Google Earth users recently spotted the Millennium Falcon parked near Longcross Studios, just across from Barrow Hills.

The same story says the model ship was used at the studios for the filming of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,” which will be released in studios next month. The ship was partially covered but still identifiable to unrelenting internet detectives.