VIDEO: Charl Schwartzel hits golf ball out of hotel balcony

Charl Schwartzel is in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge and sits T-6 after posting a 3-under 69 Thursday in Round 1.

He also took advantage of the fact that his balcony looked over the driving range, smacking an iron with a full swing from his hotel room floor. Bonus points for the club twirl!

“So this is what you do when it’s too hot outside and you’re too lazy to go to the range,” Schwartzel said. “Hit balls out of your room on to the range.”

Check out the impressive video below and remember – When a PGA Tour pro does this, we call it creative. When a drunken college student attempts the same feat, we call it boorish behavior worthy of immediate ejection from the grounds. Really makes you think.