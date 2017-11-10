Bridgestone says 'payoff' for signing Tiger Woods has already happened

Tiger Woods has only completed one PGA Tour event in the year since Bridgestone Golf signed him to a long-term exclusive deal to use its balls.

Since Woods signed his deal with Bridgestone, he has missed all four majors, underwent his fourth back surgery, got arrested for DUI, pled to reckless driving, entered a pre-trial diversion program, completed “an intensive drug treatment” rehab, co-captained the victorious U.S. Presidents’ Cup and shared his physical comeback on social media.

By the way, Woods will be playing in the Hero World Challenge starting in three weeks.

Bridgestone Golf CEO Angel Ilagan says no matter how well or poorly Woods plays in the Bahamas and beyond – the company has done well with its deal.

“The payoff has already occurred for us,” Ilagan told Yahoo Finance. “His endorsement value is what’s really important for us. He picked our ball as the best ball out there. This is just added gravy for us if he plays.”

Woods has not won a PGA Tour event in four years and has been “stuck” on 14 major titles since 2010.

Woods left a mixed legacy with Nike Golf. It certainly gained traction and dollars with Woods as an endorser, but its fortunes followed Woods’ decline on the course and the company its golf equipment business golf altogether last years.

Ilagan sees Woods as sure winner on the endorsement circuit.

Woods is “the only golfer in the history of golf that has actually had a positive financial impact” on the sport, he said.

That sort of hyperbole ignores the legacy of Arnold Palmer, who more or less invented the practice of mixing golf and business, and Jack Nicklaus. Among others.

But if Ilagan thinks Woods is working for him, who we we to argue.

