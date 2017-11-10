Golf coach quits after posting multiple racist Tweets at NASCAR driver

A Wisconsin high golf coach quit a day after posting multiple inflammatory and racist statements in a Twitter conversation with African-American NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Cambridge High School coach Brent Nottestad, 42, had been the school’s golf coach since 2014 before quitting Thursday.

Early Wednesday evening, Nottestad posted several Tweets in response to Wallace after the driver posted a Tweet about “race in NASCAR.”

Wallace will become NASCAR’s first full-time African-American driver since 1971 next season. He is a regular in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck and Xfinity series.

Nottestad responded with four tweets mentioning Wallace, and mentioning Wallace’s recently deceased grandmother. He also included a number – 1423 – that has been tied to a white supremacist group in Alabama.

“The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys’ golf coach, Brent Nottestad,” Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said in a release Thursday. “After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately. As this is a personnel matter, no other statements or comments will be forthcoming from the school district.”

The Cambridge (Wisc.) News first reported the story and offered a breakdown of the Tweets including those from Nottestad, which have been subsequently deleted.

This was Wallace’s initial Tweet:

There is only 1 driver from an African American background at the top level of our sport..I am the 1. You're not gonna stop hearing about "the black driver" for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.. — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2017

About 7:20 p.m., Nottestad responded: “Will this fella just go away. Can’t drive himself out of an open wet paper bag. Sad to see the sport let this clown with zero ability.”

About 10 minutes later, Nottestad tweeted again: “Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, ‘I’m black’ bs. You’re terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you.”

Nottestad was referring to the recent announcement that Wallace would replace Aric Almirola in Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 car as a full-time driver in 2018.

Wallace responded directly to the second tweet.

Wow, I feel truly sorry for your kids. Again..to have so much hate towards somebody you've never met. Hope your kids grow up to be the exact opposite of a father you are.. https://t.co/yxLhvjjxQ8 — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 9, 2017

Nottestad responded about 7:35 p.m., after generating responses from media types and NASCAR fans.

He quoted a memoriam to Wallace’s grandmother, Jan, that was pinned to his Twitter wall. “Granny Jan die in a police shooting?” Nottestad wrote.

About 7:40 p.m., Nottestad tweeted one final time, this time referencing a photo of Wallace and a white NASCAR fan. “Almost looks like going to the zoo,” Nottestad posted.