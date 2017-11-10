Haskins Award Watch List: Nov. 10, 2017

With the fall portion of the 2017-18 college golf season complete, it’s time to look at the midseason contenders for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

The Haskins Award is given annually to the best college player, as voted by players, coaches and media. Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald.

With a highlight victory at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Alabama junior Davis Riley originally topped the final watch list of the fall when the latest issue of Golfweek Magazine went to print earlier this week. But on Tuesday, USC junior Justin Suh won the St. Mary’s Invitational to push his victory total to two and distance himself as Golfweek’s top-ranked player. Therefore, Suh is now the No. 1 player on the watch list.

Here is a look at the current Haskins Award contenders:

• • •

1. Justin Suh

Year: Junior

Junior School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational The buzz: Closed fall with victory at St. Mary’s Invitational. The win makes him the clear Haskins favorite entering the spring as he boasts a 67.83 scoring average and has yet to finish worse than T-9 despite a tough schedule.

• • •

2. Davis Riley

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, Steelwood Collegiate

Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, Steelwood Collegiate The buzz: His T-7 finish in South Alabama’s event against a weak field dropped him from the top spot in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. He boasts an impressive win at Olympia Fields and his 69.17 scoring average ranks 12th in Division I.

• • •

3. Norman Xiong

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oregon

Oregon Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: Won, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-1, Rod Myers Invitational; T-6, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-42, Trinity Forest Invitational; 1-1 in East Lake Cup match play

Won, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-1, Rod Myers Invitational; T-6, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-42, Trinity Forest Invitational; 1-1 in East Lake Cup match play The buzz: Has won twice, including a signature victory at the Nike, but his T-42 showing at Trinity Forest hurts, as does his 6-and-5 loss to Oklahoma’s Blaine Hale at the East Lake Cup.

• • •

4. Brandon Wu

Year: Junior

Junior School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate; fifth, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-6, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-12, GC of Georgia Collegiate

T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate; fifth, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-6, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-12, GC of Georgia Collegiate The buzz: He has no wins, but has three top-6s and a 68.75 scoring average while playing the eighth toughest schedule in the country, according to Golfweek.

• • •

5. Doug Ghim

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: Won, GC of Georgia Collegiate; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-18, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational

Won, GC of Georgia Collegiate; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-18, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational The buzz: His win at the Golf Club of Georgia came at the toughest full-field event of the fall and he owns a 69.11 scoring average. Walker Cup appearance forced him to miss team’s opener at Olympia Fields.

• • •

Next 5