PGA Championship will return to Valhalla Golf Club in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ten years after Rory McIlroy defeated Phil Mickelson and gathering darkness to win the PGA Championship, the major championship will return to Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Friday,

Ted Bishop wonders why it took so long to book a return trip.

The former president of the PGA of America, who suggested Valhalla as a permanent site for the tournament in an August essay on MorningRead.com, expressed surprise Friday that the cost benefits of staging the event at a PGA-owned facility had not prompted an earlier return date.

A press conference has been scheduled for Thursday at Valhalla. A source familiar with the plans but not yet authorized to speak publicly about them confirmed that the purpose was to announce the 2024 PGA Championship, the next year available. The tournament will move to May from its traditional August dates beginning in 2019.

“I think that’s a great thing for Valhalla, a great thing for the city of Louisville, but even a greater thing for the PGA of America to be able to bring it back to a course they own,” Bishop said.

The PGA of America has staged its championship at Valhalla three times since 1996 — only Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits has held the event as often during that span — and the 2014 tournament produced record ticket sales and a surge in television ratings.

Moving the tournament to May, a decision motivated in part to avoid a conflict with the Summer Olympics, could create some new challenges. The NBA and NHL playoffs will overlap the tournament and the Saturday round will compete for attention with the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

“The thing I find interesting about that whole move to May is weather becomes an issue,” Bishop said. “The conversation I had with Jack Nicklaus, he felt like in doing that any sites north of Valhalla would be tough sites going forward.”