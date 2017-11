Bad weather and darkness were not the only big stories out of Cancun Friday.

In the second round of the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Jonathan Byrd knocked in his 151-yard tee shot for an ace on the par-3 8th hole.

Byrd was able to finish his round before darkness told hold. He is T-44 at 3-under, 8 shots behind leader Patrick Rodgers. When play resumes Saturday morning at 7:30, Rodgers will be on 16.