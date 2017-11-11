Casual Saturday as pro golfers wear robes to watch Rickie at OHL Classic

Several PGA Tour players went took casual Saturday to another level.

Round 2 of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba was hampered again with multiple weather delays – including one that lasted more than five hours before play resumed.

Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale and Jonathan Byrd had warned Rickie Fowler they’d watch him finish out his final holes Saturday. They did not offer any hints as how they’d be dressed.

They did not disappoint.

The three golfers took to a roof in their robes and watched Fowler thanks to rooftop access from a greenside room.