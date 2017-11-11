Golfers offer thanks to those who served on Veterans Day

On a day when the nation honors its veterans – such as Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer – several pro golfers expressed their gratitude for those who have worn the uniform.

Phil Mickelson posted a video thanking the nation’s veterans.

Happy #VeteransDay to those who have served and continue to serve! Lefty reflects on his appreciation for the U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/NAlRWqBPuF — KPMG Mickelson (@MickelsonHat) November 11, 2017

England’s Ian Poulter shared an image of thousands of poppies, which are symbolic in Great Britain in remembrance of those who fought in the “Great War” – that being World War I.

Lest we forget

"They shall grow not old,

as we that are left to grow old;

Age shall not weary them,

nor the years condemn,

At the going down of the sun

and in the morning,

We will remember them" pic.twitter.com/BhrVTaw2j6 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 11, 2017

The words on Poulter’s Tweet came from the “Ode of Remembrance.” It was from the poem, “For the Fallen,”written by Laurence Binyon for The Times of London in 1914.

The tale of Earl Woods’ service in Vietnam is well-known throughout the golf world. Tiger Woods today thanked all veterans via a social media post.

Happy Veterans Day to the men & women, including my Pop, who selflessly served our great country and gave us our freedom. #VeteransDay — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 11, 2017

The Golf Hall of Fame posted a remembrance of Sam Snead, who joined the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II.

Sam Snead won the @PGAChampionship 75 years ago. What did he do after winning his 1st of 7 Majors? He joined the @USNavy. #VeteransDay #Navy 📰: https://t.co/epjGtkeZbN pic.twitter.com/wRS1tkAABr — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) November 11, 2017

After that 1942 PGA Championship, several golf legends joined the service. Among them: Ben Hogan (Army Air Corp), Jim Turnesa (Army), Lloyd Mangrum (Army), Jimmy Demaret (Navy) and Snead.

After winning that first major at the 1942 PGA, Snead served in the Navy until his discharge in 1944.

Palmer served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951-53. He joined after his three years at Wake Forest.

Palmer credited his service for adding maturity and direction to his life.

“The knowledge that I gained, the maturity that I gained in the Coast Guard was unbelievable. It matured me,” said Palmer. “It made me a better person for the world and I believe that in my own right. The military isn’t just restrictions and military duties. It’s learning and it’s very important that young people have that opportunity to learn and to know themselves a little better and I think the military helps put that in the right perspective.”

And then there’s this:

Thank you to all those who have served and sacrificed. Happy #VeteransDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PhRKLGC5Bx — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) November 11, 2017

