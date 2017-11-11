Live blog: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Day 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule made a brief return to the United States but is already back abroad, as this week’s action takes place in Mexico. The field is set to take on El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Today-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Today-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Today-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Today-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

OHL Classic at Mayakoba Tracker

UPDATE No. 2 (8:38 a.m. ET): This from the PGA Tour: “Second round is suspended indefinitely due to continuing thunderstorms. Resumption time will be posted when determined.”

UPDATE No. 1 (8:27 a.m. ET): Round 2 is now scheduled to resume at 8:30, but some impressive but looming clouds and weather concerns pushed back the start. When play resumes (hopefully) Patrick Rodgers will be your leader at 11-under. He’ll be on 16. Play ended Friday due to darkness after being delayed for nearly three hours due to poor weather.