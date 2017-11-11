Scott Jamieson serves up lead after Round 3 of Nedbank Golf Challenge

Scottish golf fans haven’t had much to cheer about in recent years. Scott Jamieson can change that if he holds on to win the $7.5 million Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa.

The former Augusta State player returned a bogey free 67, five under, to move to the top of the leaderboard. Jamieson is on eight under par through 54 holes, one shot ahead of Victor Dubuisson. Martin Kaymer and Branden Grace share third spot on five under.

Jamieson made three birdies on the front nine and two on the back to record his 67.

“It was much the same tee-to-green probably as the other few days,” Jamieson said. “Just the putter was a little hotter today. I got rid of those three-putts I had earlier on in the round yesterday.

“It’s exciting. I’m in a good position. Tomorrow will be a new challenge. Still an awful long way to go but if I can do what I did today, I’ll be in with a good shout.”

The 33-year-old’s only European Tour win came in South Africa, the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship presented by ISPS HANDA. He won $140,000 then. This week’s prize is worth ten times that. He’ll earn $1.25 million if he can hold on to top spot.

“It would be the biggest moment of my career, I’ll be well aware of that tomorrow,” he said. “I’ve got to see if I can step up to the challenge.”

Even if he doesn’t win, a good finish should help him move from 75th on the money list to inside the top 60 to qualify for next week’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the last event of the 2017 season.

Dubuisson made four birdies and three bogeys in posting a 71, but is still in with a chance of his first victory since the 2015 Turkish Airlines Open.

“I played as good as the first two rounds but my putting was maybe not as good,” Dubuisson said. “I missed some good opportunities.

“Of course I think about winning but it’s a long road tomorrow. With 18 holes to go everything can happen here. So I hope I will just focus on doing my best and just don’t make mistakes.”

