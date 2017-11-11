TaylorMade, Callaway, Fujikura shine early in 2017 Golfweek Industry Cup

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Golfweek Industry Cup returned Saturday at La Costa Resort, where three teams are tied for the lead entering Sunday’s final round.

TaylorMade has won the event three straight times, which features four-man teams from various golf manufacturers competing for the Cup.

TaylorMade’s No. 2 team, Callaway’s No. 1 team and Fujikura’s No. 1 team share the lead with a first-day score of 131 at La Costa’s Championship Course.

Saturday’s round featured a shamble format on the front nine and a best ball format on the back nine. Bucky Coe and Patrick Baxter shot a combined 65 and Joe Ryon and Ryan Carr shot 66 for TaylorMade No. 2 to grab a share of the lead and set up a potential four-peat.

Coe and Ryon were part of TaylorMade’s No.1 team in 2015 and helped set a new scoring record at 299 to win the Cup, which is now in its 17th year.

For Callaway No. 1, Tony Toulon and Marco Gomez shot 65 while Marc Zien and Kevin DeHuff shot 66. John Hovis and Brandon Stengel had the low round of the day with a 62 for Fujikura No 1. Teammates Marshall Thompson and Eric Reecher fired 69.

TaylorMade No. 1 is just one shot off the lead at 132 – Greg Cesario and Pete Roberts shot 63 and Mike Sica and Shawn McCaskey shot 69.

Hovis and Stengel fired a combined 30 in the shamble format, lowest of the day and one better than Cesario and Roberts’ 31. Those same twosomes were also among four pairings tied for lowest best-ball score of the day at 32.

Cobra Puma No. 1 is in fifth and six shots off the lead at 137. Collin Lervick and Nick Johnson shot 68 while Roger Teat and Mike Hall carded a 69.

The final round begins at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and features a Pinehurst scoring format on the front nine and aggregate scoring on the back nine.

Here are the complete results from day one of the Industry Cup.

TaylorMade 2 – 131

Bucky Coe/Patrick Baxter: 32-33

Joe Ryon/Ryan Carr: 34-32

Callaway 1 – 131

Marc Zien/Kevin DeHuff: 33-33

Tony Toulon/Marco Gomez: 33-32

Fujikara 1 – 131

John Hovis/Brandon Stengel: 30-32

Marshall Thompson/Eric Reecher: 35-34

TaylorMade 1 – 132

Pete Roberts/Greg Cesario: 31-32

Mike Sica/Shawn McCaskey: 34-35

Cobra Puma 1 – 137

Roger Teat/Mike Hall: 32-37

Collin Lervick/Nick Johnson: 34-34

TaylorMade 4 – 139

Scott Frost/Tyler Brett: 33-36

Chandler Carr/Joe Smith: 35-35

Adidas – 141

Mike Misiewicz/Jared Miller: 36-37

Tyler Klee/Giuliano Delecce: 34-34

Cobra Puma 2 – 143

Mike Wojociki/Peter Mitzel: 34-37

Bryce Hobbs/Preston Fugate: 33-39

TaylorMade 3 – 144

Josh Hurst/Tomo Bystedt: 36-36

Jason Werner/Remy Arnaud: 35-37

Callaway 2 – 146

Sean Toulon/Joe Toulon: 35-37

John Mlynarski/Tyler Shean: 36-38

Fujikura 2 – 150

Travis Henderson/Dave Maldonado: 37-40

Jeremy Butler/Chad Embrey: 31-42

Mitsubishi/Aldila – 152

Joe Hamada/Steve Gandolfo: 39-40

Zane Nuttall/Jonathan Alongi: 34-39