Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Day 4

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 12: Rickie Fowler the United States stands on the fourth green during the continuation of the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on November 12, 2017 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Live blog: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Day 4

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Day 4

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule made a brief return to the United States but is already back abroad, as this week’s action takes place in Mexico. The field is set to take on El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Today, 1-4 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Today, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

OHL Classic at Mayakoba Tracker

 

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home