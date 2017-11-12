TaylorMade pulls off four-peat, wins 2017 Golfweek Industry Cup

CARLSBAD, Calif. – TaylorMade Vice President of Product Creation Brian Bazzel wasn’t able to make it to this year’s Golfweek Industry Cup at La Costa Resort. But, with the No. 2 team in a three-way tie for the lead entering Sunday’s final round, he made it clear he wanted them to come back with the Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

“He wasn’t here with us, but we definitely had some words of encouragement via text message,” said Patrick Baxter, who played on the winning team. “He’s really our captain and we just wanted to bring the trophy back for him. Glad we could do it.”

Baxter, Bucky Coe, Ryan Carr and Joe Ryon shot a combined 308 in the two-day event, which features four different 9-hole scoring formats – shamble, best ball, Pinehurst and aggregate.

Fujikura’s No. 1 team of Thompson, Eric Recher, Brandon Stengel and John Hovis finished second in the event with a combined score of 311. Callaway No. 1 (Marc Zien, Kevin DeHuff, Tony Toulon and Marco Gomez) finished third at 318.

Players also enjoyed a bracket-format long drive competition Saturday, with Tyler Shean (308 yards) besting DeHuff in the all-Callaway final match.

The event features four-man teams from manufacturing companies including TaylorMade, Callaway, Fujikura, Cobra Puma, Adidas and Mitsubishi/Aldila.

“It’s been great,” said Carr, who was also on the winning team in 2014. “To participate in an event like this and represent our company, TaylorMade, against the industry, some of the camaraderie that’s there as well – It’s really a privilege to be able to get together.”

The event, now in its 17th year, features the best golfers from each participating company and allows for plenty of networking and good-natured fun among competitors.

“This is a time when we get to hang out as one industry, and we’re also competitive,” Baxter said. “We love our brand and we want to represent our brand, and we get to do it in the forum of playing golf and bringing our skills. … You carry the pride of your company and your golfing ability and put it on a stage with the Golfweek Industry Cup. We’re friends with all the other companies, so it’s great to just be at the dinners and sit amongst friends.”

It’s also a chance to look into others’ bags and see what everyone is playing. These are equipment guys, after all, with access to the very latest technology and products.

“I think everybody does it,” Coe said. “TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra, everybody offers products for a good player and mid-range golfer, so you’re kind of wondering what everybody’s playing and what the trends are. I think everybody looks around and peeks a little bit.”

Most of all, it’s a fun weekend and a chance for everyone in the industry to compete and put their product and skills to the test.

“It’s exciting,” Carr said. “We’re about making quality products and being able to help others enjoy the game and to be a part of a company that’s innovative and competitive too, which is something we value. We’re a competitive group, even amongst ourselves. At the same time, it drives us to play better.”