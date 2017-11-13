Aronimink Golf Club lands 2027 PGA Championship, 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA

You get a major. You get a major. And you get a major.
For the third time in a week, the site of an upcoming PGA Championship has been learned.
Aronimink (Pa.) Golf Club has been awarded a men’s and women’s major championship — the 2027 PGA Championship and the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship — the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.
Last week, the PGA officially announced that the 2028 PGA Championship and the 2032 Ryder Cup would be held at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. It was also reported that PGA Championship will return to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., in 2024.
A formal announcement is set at Aronimink by the PGA of America Tuesday.
Aronimink plays host to the BMW Championship next year, which is the third of four events in the FedExCup playoffs.
The 100th PGA Championship takes place Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. It will be the final PGA Championship held in August. The event shifts to May in 2019 as the second major when it comes to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.
