Henrik Stenson pulls out of Dubai because of rib injury

Henrik Stenson’s 2016-17 European Tour season is officially over.

Stenson has withdrawn from this week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with a rib injury.

“Sorry to say that I will miss the DP World Tour Championship due to my rib injury,” Stenson posted on Instagram. “I hope to be back soon to battle it out with the boys. Many thanks for your support and best wishes.”

Initially, Stenson was hopeful he could compete in the tour’s season finale. The rib injury kept him out of last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, but Stenson said that if he was feeling back to 100 percent that he would tee it up in Dubai.

However, the rib is still not fully healed.

