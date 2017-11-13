Titleist AVX: What we know and what we don't know

Titleist announced in September that it planned to test-market a new premium ball, and on Oct. 6 the AVX started to appear on pro shop shelves in three states: Florida, California and Texas. There has been no word from the Fairhaven, Mass.-based company about when, or if, the AVX balls will be made available in other parts of the country.

Titleist released this statement in September:

“Following extensive robot and player testing over the last several months, the Titleist Golf Ball Product Management team will be actively seeking additional golfer feedback throughout the fall season and early next year to determine whether the AVX will be introduced worldwide.” – Titleist

While the company has remained tight-lipped about the AVX, which is available in both white and yellow, a few things are known about it.

1. AVX should feel softer than Pro V1 and Pro V1x

Titleist has said the Pro V1x has a compression of about 100 and the Pro V1 compression is around 90. On the back of the Pro V1x’s box, Titleist writes that it has “soft feel,” while in the same area on the Pro V1 box the ball is described as having “very soft feel.”

On the front and back of the AVX box, right at the top, is written, “Remarkable distance with exceptionally soft feel.”

Based on that description and the prominence (and repetition) of the verbiage, as well as an industry trend to softer-feeling and lower-compression balls, the AVX likely has a compression well below 90.

2. AVX has a different cover than Pro V1 and Pro V1x

If you put all three balls next to each other, the dimples on the AVX look different than the dimples on the other two balls.

According to the box, the AVX has a 352-dimple tetrahedral pattern and a proprietary GRN41 urethane cover. The Pro V1 has the same number of dimples and also features a urethane cover, but the edges of the dimples are less pronounced on the Pro V1 than on the AVX. The dimples on the AVX appear to have sharper edge.

The Pro V1x features a urethane cover with 328 dimples.

3. It’s a three-piece ball, like Pro V1

Titleist has referred to the AVX as being a multi-piece ball. After cutting one open, it can be seen the AVX is a three-piece ball like the Pro V1 and not a four-piece ball like the Pro V1x.

The back of the AVX box alludes to this by referring to the core, a casing layer and the cover.

Having the same price as the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, the three-piece Titleist AVX would seem to have more in common with the Pro V1. After the test marketing concludes and Titleist shares more details and specifics about the AVX, Golfweek will share them with you.