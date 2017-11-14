Club: Bridgestone Tour B XW-1 Wedges

Price: $139.99

Specs: Forged 1020 carbon steel, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60 degree models

Available: Jan. 3, 2018

Goal

Bridgestone’s newest aims to provide enhanced spin and feel, along with greenside versatility.

The Scoop

In order for golfers to control the ball on chip shots and pitch shots, as well as shots from greenside rough and sand, a wedge has to deliver plenty of spin and be designed with a sole that allows a player to hit a variety of shots. Ideally, it should deliver plenty of feel as well. Bridgestone club designers are trying to deliver all that with the new Tour B XW-1 wedges.

Previously available only in Asia, the Tour B XW-1 wedges have a familiar teardrop shape and are available in black oxide and satin chrome finishes. Forged from a single piece of soft 1020 carbon steel, Tour B XW-1 wedges feature a sole that has been designed with ample bounce in the middle, but a significant amount of material has been removed from the heel and toe areas. This should allow golfers get the benefits of the bounce in bunkers, but open the face and get the leading edge under the ball on chips and pitches from tight fairway lies.

Extra mass has been positioned in the back of the head, in the center, to further amplify feel.

Between each of the grooves, Bridgestone has added four parallel micro-milled grooves that increase the roughness of the hitting area and boost spin.

The Tour B XW-1 wedges come standard with True Temper DG Spinner shafts and Golf Pride MultiCompound grips.