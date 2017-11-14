Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 RSM Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Sean O’Hair. It’s been a while since he’s won, but has a nice record here, with five starts, only one missed cut, and four finishes of T-20 or better.

Jamie Lovemark, who has a couple of top 10s at Sea Island, Bill Haas (usually plays well here) and Matt Kuchar (not a great record, but he's playing at home).

Sleeper: Davis Love III. His son is playing, too, but we're going with experience here. He's a busy host during tournament week, but he knows the place better than anyone.

DraftKings bargain: Brian Gay ($7,000). He's an underrated player, and this tournament isn't all about length.

Fade: Harris English. Just not in a very good place right now, having missed the cut in all four of his fall starts.

Brentley Romine