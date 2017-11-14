Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 RSM Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
• • •
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Sean O’Hair. It’s been a while since he’s won, but has a nice record here, with five starts, only one missed cut, and four finishes of T-20 or better.
- Also like: Jamie Lovemark, who has a couple of top 10s at Sea Island, Bill Haas (usually plays well here) and Matt Kuchar (not a great record, but he’s playing at home).
- Sleeper: Davis Love III. His son is playing, too, but we’re going with experience here. He’s a busy host during tournament week, but he knows the place better than anyone.
- DraftKings bargain: Brian Gay ($7,000). He’s an underrated player, and this tournament isn’t all about length.
- Fade: Harris English. Just not in a very good place right now, having missed the cut in all four of his fall starts.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Charles Howell III. He’s never won here but has finished T-13 or better four times. He never seems to disappoint at courses that he likes, and this week will be a home game for him as he owns a house in St. Simons Island and works with Sea Island-based instructor Todd Anderson. Plus, he looked great last week in Mexico.
- Also like: Brian Harman, Scott Brown and Jamie Lovemark. Not the best track record at Sea Island considering he lives there, but his style of play suits this place so well. He’s also been eighth of better in each of his past two Tour starts. Brown is coming off a T-6 in Mexico and has three top 20s at Sea Island. Lovemark has two straight top 10s at Sea Island.
- Sleeper: Camilo Villegas. A tad concerned about his recent form, but he is still making cuts. And he’s perfect in five tries at Sea Island, and was T-2 last year.
- DraftKings bargain: Braden Thornberry ($6,800). He’ll be looking to rebound after finishing the fall portion of the college season with a disappointing finish in Hawaii. But this type of course fits him and his stellar short game. Also, he won the Jones Cup up the road at Ocean Forest in actual Sea Island last February.
- Fade: Mac Hughes. He officially changed his first name on the PGA Tour website, but that hasn’t changed his putting. He ranks 180th in strokes gained-putting, so even though he’s the defending champion this week, I’m staying away.
