Lexi Thompson's mother given all-clear sign in battle with cancer

Lexi Thompson will enter this week’s LPGA season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, as the points leader in the Race to the CME Globe.

But no matter how she finishes this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., the Thompson family will still be celebrating a victory. Thompson’s mother, Judy, who was diagnosed with uterine cancer earlier this year, was recently given the all-clear sign by her doctors, according to Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte.

Rosaforte said that Judy Thompson has also returned to work, but that she’ll be in Naples this week to watch her daughter compete.