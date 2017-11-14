Patton Kizzire: Blended irons, faith in the Tour van guys and being the tall kid

Patton Kizzire felt the win coming and hoped that he would break through and get his first PGA Tour victory at last week’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba. An opening-round 62 put him into the lead, and then the 31-year-old Auburn star held off Rickie Fowler with a bogey-free 67 in the final round for the win.

Kizzire’s win in Mexico earned him a spot in the field at the 2018 Masters and rocketed him from No. 236 to No. 119 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

On Tuesday morning, he spoke with Golfweek’s David Dusek about his equipment. (Here is a list of the clubs he used to win the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.)

• • •

David Dusek: One of the most interesting things about your setup is that you are using three different Titleist irons—a T-MB 4-iron, 718 CB mid-irons and 718 MB short irons. When did you start blending your iron set?

PK: I started doing that about four years ago. I love the MBs and they have the most precision, but they are not the most forgiving once you get to the longer clubs because they are a high-performance club, so I wanted to look for a little more forgiveness in the longer irons. The CBs gave me exactly that. The T-MB is awesome. I just use a 4-iron T-MB and I can stretch it out like a 3-iron or I can control the distance and hit it a little bit shorter. It fills that gap for me because I go from a 4-iron to a hybrid.

DD: How far do you hit your 4-iron and how far do you hit the hybrid? What is the gap?

PK: A stock 4-iron for me is about 222 yards and the hybrid is 240 yards, but I have different shots that I can hit to take off 5 yards off or 10 yards off, so the gaps work perfectly.

DD: Do you know your specs in terms of length and lie angle or do you leave that to the guys in the Titleist PGA Tour van?

PK: I put a lot of faith in the guys in the Tour van. I’m not really dialed in as to what my clubs are, but I’m pretty sure they are a half-inch long and roughly 2 degrees upright. It might be a progressive thing where some of them are 1 1/2 degrees and then it goes to 2, but I have a lot of faith in the guys in the truck.

DD: So far this season, your driving is, statistically, much improved. Have you made any changes to your driver or have you found something in your swing that is clicking?

PK: The good driving started in middle of last summer. The results weren’t there, so it was surprising that I drove the ball so well. I tried a few different shafts that the Titleist guys put me into, I found one that I like and then I found a little swing key that has carried over for several months now.

I’m an A1 setting guy (in Titleist’s SureFit hosel system, that’s standard loft with a face angle that is 0.5 degrees open). I think that it’s good for people to switch it around and find something that works for them, but A1 is where I like to leave it and if I’m not hitting it good, then I know it’s me.

DD: You are listed in the media guide as being 6-foot-5. Were you tall as a kid and how hard was it finding clubs that fit you well? Did you go through clubs in a hurry?

PK: Yeah, that was tough. I grew pretty fast, so I went from cut-down clubs to looking to extend my irons. That was difficult, growing up as a junior golfer and getting so much further from the ball.