’Tis the season: 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for golfers

Need a gift idea for the golfer in your life this holiday season?

With a dash of technology, fashion and performance, Golfweek’s holiday gift guide has something sure to please any golfer:

Titleist My Pro V1 golf balls

$56/dozen

Titleist makes it easy to put a holiday message on the game’s most-played balls with the My Pro V1 program. Select any one- or two-digit number on a model of ball and add as many as three lines of block text (17 characters per line) on two sides. A variety of logos and symbols also can be displayed.

Bushnell Pro X2

$499.99

The Pro X2 provides accurate distances to objects as far away as 450 yards. The display can be set in red or black to make the numbers easier to read. To ensure the target is being hit with the beam, the Pro X2 has a feature called Jolt, which makes the unit vibrate when it locks onto a flag. The slope feature displays a “playing yardage” by taking into account the angle to a target, and it easily can be disabled to make the Pro X2 conforming for tournament play.

Callaway Solaire shoe

$69.95

This women’s shoe features an Opti-vent mesh upper with 3D stability print for maximum breathability and support. The Dura-rubber spikeless outsole has multi-directional, traction-control lugs. The Opti-soft EVA midsole allows for natural ground feel and comfort, and the Opti-vent™ mesh liner is designed for breathability and heat management.

Jones Orginal Stripeshow bag

$149.95

This classic carry bag is constructed in all white vinyl detailed with black reverse zippers and zipper pulls. Length is 35 inches, and the bag features three pockets and a single shoulder strap. It weighs just 3.4 pounds.

FootJoy DrysJoys Tour LTS jacket

$285

The latest outerwear offering from FootJoy features a new construction and fabric to reduce weight and improve mobility while remaining 100 percent waterproof in all playing conditions. Features lightweight construction, temperature regulation and stretch fabrication, hence the name LTS.

Oakley Flak Draft Prizm Golf sunglasses

$193

Flak Draft sunglasses have a semi-rimless architecture that extends coverage to help protect the eyes while providing an expanded field of view. Includes Prizm Golf lenses, a technology that enhances detail to improve performance and provides precise color tuning for a golf course environment.

Game Golf Live

$149

Tapping one of the lightweight tags, which screw into each club’s grip, against the belt-worn Game Golf device allows a player to capture data about distances each club is hit, as well as the player’s game in general. Software updates let players compare performances in specific areas of their games to other players of various handicaps, and sharing accomplishments via social media is easy. The system also can be used to compete with friends.

Ogio Cirrus stand bag

$199.99

Even with a seven-way top opening and a self-adjusting, weight-equalizing backpack strap system, the Cirrus is the lightest full-featured stand bag Ogio makes. It features a weather-resistant, fleece-lined valuables pocket and an insulated holster for water bottles.

Golf Pride MCC Align grips

$10.99 each

The MCC Align has a rib, made from a micro-diamond-textured material that is 50 percent firmer than the material used to create the rest of the grip, that runs its entire length. The brushed-cotton cord grip under the top hand provides a more solid feel, while the rubber material in the lower hand enhances feel.

Arccos 360

$249.99

This shot-tracking system uses tags affixed to each club, which are then connected to a smartphone app via Bluetooth. The system detects which club is hit, uses the phone’s GPS to determine from where a shot was struck and produces stats to help a player improve. It also provides average distance for each club. The new Arccos Caddie feature (available for an extra subscription fee) uses Microsoft-powered machine learning to provide on-course strategy.

Adidas Tour360

$200

This new shoe features an elevated design aesthetic that provides a premium and polished look along with subtle yet significant changes from the previous model, including a new outsole top plate, SprintSkin technology, classic toe-down appearance, new premium heel execution and increased outsole flexibility.

Vineyard Vines Braided Rope belt

$78

Made of 100 percent cotton, this belt features 100 percent leather ends with Vineyard Vines’ whale logo embossed on the tongue. The buckle is made of nickel.

Sun Mountain Speed Cart GT

$209.99

Features a redesigned upper-bag bracket and bottom bungee straps to secure a golf bag. Also includes mobile phone slot, drink holder, umbrella holder, scorecard holder and mesh basket. Folds down to 37x16x13 inches.

Puma Ignite Disc Extreme shoe

$120

A high-tech upgrade to one of Puma’s most iconic shoes, the Ignite Disc Extreme features DISC closure technology and a new graphic print. The waterproof upper includes four-way, stretch performance mesh and a full-grain leather support saddle. The midsole features full-length Ignite Foam. Available in four colorways.

Mizzen+Main Fraser dress shirt

$125

This machine-washable, multi-plaid shirt is made of 85 percent polyester and 15 percent spandex with performance properties, including four-way stretch, moisture-wicking properties and wrinkle resistance. Made with a modern spread collar with a staple blue stitched button hole and back darts for a trimmer fit.

GolfTec lessons and club-fitting

Prices vary

For the new season, GolfTec is offering a variety of specials on lessons packs. It provides comprehensive instruction on all aspects of the game as well as club-fitting services. GolfTec works with each individual to create a comprehensive game plan tailored to specific needs.

New Balance Minimus Tour shoe

$119.95

The athletic-looking style shoe is built on a NL-1 last with a wider forefront and lower instep. The shoe features a waterproof upper with a FantomFit support system, a REVlite 4-millimeter-drop midsole for cushioning and stability, and an outsole made with flexible Ndurance rubber.

Polo Golf Black Gingham Vest

$198

This stylish full-zip vest for women features outer padding and an inner checkered design made with gingham, a lightweight plain-woven cotton.

HyperIce Vyper 2.0 roller



$199

A vibrating fitness roller designed to increase circulation, relax muscles, reduce soreness and provide myofascial release. Optimal for warm-up and recovery. Features a dual-zone surface (grooved or smooth).

Galvin Green Dash jacket

$250

Part of Galvin Green’s Insula line of jackets, the Dash is a half-zip pullover with PrimaLoft padding and Insula fabric that combines breathability with thermal regulation. Made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent elastane, it is an ideal layer for underneath the Galvin Green Gore-Tex or Windstopper jackets.

Garmin Approach S60

$399.99

This golf watch with a self-contained GPS system does not need a smartphone to determine which of the 41,000 courses in its database is being played. It provides yardages to the front, middle and back of each green – as well as to hazards – on its sunlight-readable, color touchscreen. The Approach S60 has a 10-hour battery life in golf mode and 10-day battery life in watch mode.

Sky Caddie Linx GT Game Tracking Edition

$349.95

This watch, tag and smartphone app system uses GPS to provide accurate distances to any spot on more than 35,000 courses. The IntelliGreen display on the watch allows a player to see the actual shape of the green on the hole being played, and it rotates based on position. Attaching the Smart Tags to a club allows the watch to detect which club is being hit using radio-frequency identification, and Bluetooth relays that information to a smartphone.

Ecco S-Drive shoe

$160

This shoe features a lightweight, technical construction for a combination of flexibility and stability. Its asymmetrical closure cradles the foot for maximum comfort, and the upper is crafted from a soft, breathable mesh bonded with microfiber to move freely with the foot.

Antigua Unite Polo

$70

Part of the Spring 2018 collection, the Unite Polo is made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex. It features Desert Dry moisture-wicking technology, a self-fabric collar with three-button placket and 3D reflective logo.

18Birdies Premium

$4.99 a month or $44.99 a year

This app offers a variety of ways for golfers to find more enjoyment in the game, with features that include advanced GPS data on more than 35,000 courses around the world, digital scorekeeping, stat-tracking and live round sharing.

Bradley Allan Cotton-Cashmere Seed Stitch Crew-Neck

$99

Part of the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, this sweater combines cotton with the luxurious feel of cashmere for comfort and playability. Its versatility makes it ideal for an early-morning round or Friday afternoon in the office.

FlightScope mevo launch monitor

$499

This portable launch monitor combines video footage with 3D Doppler ball-tracking technology to record distance, height, clubhead speed, ball speed, spin rate and other details. Connect mevo to a free app for real-time feedback.

Chase54 Shakespeare jacket

$143

Designed to keep a golfer warm on and off the course, the Shakespeare full-zip jacket is crafted from 100 percent polyester tech fleece with performance features and added stretch. The brand’s ClimaFuze fabric technology is water repellent.

Under Armour Storm Match Play stand bag

$260

Made by Sun Mountain, this bag features UA Storm technology that provides water resistance. Other features include built-in lumbar support, two water-resistant pockets plus nine additional pockets and an E-Z Fit Dual Strap System.

Bermuda Sands Jackson skort

$73

Made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, this skort features a pattern of dark poppy red, white and blue diagonal stripes. Includes a wide waistband and inner shorts.

Nike Lunar VaporStorm shoe

$180

This shoe features a waterproof shroud that provides maximum weather protection above and below the foot. Other features include Nike’s Articulated Integrated Traction for stability and grip, and Boa closure system for custom comfort and secure fit.

Devereux James pullover

$100

A lightweight performance, quarter-zip jacket made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex. Helps control body temperature in cold weather, and it is enhanced with a sueded hand feel and camo placket.

TecTecTec VPRO 500 laser rangefinder



$149.99 (standard), $179.99 (with slope)

This laser rangefinder accurately measures distances within 1 yard. A multilayered optical lens combines with diopter adjustment and six-times magnification to provide a clear and accurate view. Slope edition uses PinSlope Technology to calculate elevation-adjusted distances to the target.

Redvanly Lugar Polo

$92

Available in white/sky blue, white/mint and white/periwinkle, this shirt features a two-tone color detail. It is made with a blend of polyester and tencel, providing moisture-wicking and stretch.

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer

$29.99

This training aid is designed to simulate the conditions of putting into a real hole on the green with its parabolic curved design. Each successful putt is returned the same distance it would have gone past the hole if it had missed.

Lacoste Women’s Sport Golf Stretch Mini Pique Polo dress

$125

Golf dress made of 100 percent cotton that features a feminine cut, contrasting four-button polo collar, right-side pocket and stitched accents.