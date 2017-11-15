146 players win at least $1 million on PGA, Euro tour in 2017

Latest
LPGA Tour 1m ago
Shanshan Feng makes history in rise to No. 1
NAPLES, Fla. – Shanshan Feng landed in Dallas on Monday and checked her phone. “Oh my god, I’m really World No. 1,” she said to no (…)
PGA Tour 2m ago
Kevin Kisner returns after long fall break with big goals for 2018
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The perfect fall formula for Kevin Kisner? That’s a good question. He doesn’t know if he’s solved that (…)
Equipment 4hr ago
Sergio Garcia playing Callaway driver, irons and wedges in Dubai
TaylorMade announced Oct. 9 that Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, was being released from his endorsement contract and would (…)
Equipment 4hr ago
Cobra F8, F8+ drivers
Club: Cobra F8, F8+ drivers Price: $399 Specs: CNC-milled titanium face forged to a cast (…)
Equipment 4hr ago
Cobra King F8, F8 One Length irons
Club: Cobra F8, F8 One Length irons Price: $799 (eight clubs), with True Temper XP 90 (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Tee times, pairings: 2017 RSM Classic, Rounds 1-2
Here are the tee times and pairings for the first and second rounds of the 2017 RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. (…)
Equipment 5hr ago
Cobra F8, F8+ fairway woods
Club: Cobra F8, F8+ fairway woods Price: $249 Specs: Cast 17-4 (…)
Equipment 5hr ago
Cobra King F8, King F8 One Hybrids
Club: Cobra King F8, King F8 One hybrids Price: $199 with Aldila Rogue Pro 75 graphite shaft (…)
Euro Tour 6hr ago
Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose can see Race to Dubai finish line
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Tommy Fleetwood’s down-to-earth honesty might be why he’s the sentimental favorite to end 2017 as (…)
Quick Shots 9hr ago
Stop at Pebble Beach major breakthrough for U.S. Women's Open
Paula Creamer was 18 when she first met Arnold Palmer on her way to the 17th tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links. She was playing a practice (…)
