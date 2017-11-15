146 players win at least $1 million on PGA, Euro tour in 2017

Pro golf continues to produce its fair share of millionaires. A total of 146 players won at least $1 million in prize money during the 2017 season on the PGA Tour and European tours.

The breakdown includes 102 players on the PGA Tour and 44 on the European Tour (based on the current exchange rate between the Euro and the dollar.) The European Tour’s Race to Dubai ends this week. Only three players – Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose – enter the DP World Tour Championship with a chance for the postseason title.

Player of the Year Justin Thomas topped the PGA Tour money list for 2017 with $9.9 million He won five titles in 25 events. Thomas was followed by his buddy Jordan Spieth, who earned $9.4 million this past season – along with a Claret Jug at The Open Championship. Meanwhile, 16 golfers on the LPGA Tour won more than $1 million this far this year. The LPGA season finale, the CME Globe Tour Championship, takes place this weekend in Naples, Fla.

South Korean golfer Sung Hyun Park, winner of the Women’s US Open, leads the LPGA 2017 money list with $2.3 million in prize money. No golfer on the Ladies European Tour has topped $1 million in earnings this year.

The CME Globe Cup season-champion pockets a $1 million bonus. Lexi Thompson, Shanshan Feng, So Yeon Ryu, Brooke Henderson and Park are guaranteed to take the bonus prize if they win at Tiruron Golf Club this weekend.