Club: Cobra F8, F8+ drivers

Price: $399

Specs: CNC-milled titanium face forged to a cast 8-1-1 titanium body with carbon-fiber crown and moveable sole weights.

Available: Jan. 12, 2017

Goal

With the F8 and F8+ drivers, Cobra is pushing manufacturing tolerances to deliver more ball speed and forgiveness in a driver that is also more aerodynamic.

The Scoop

Whether you are new to golf or a defending club champion, one look at the new F8 drivers from Cobra will tell you that these clubs are different.

When a forged driver face is welded to the body, a ring of excess material is left on the hitting surface that has to be ground off so that the face is smooth and has the proper curves. The F8 drivers feature forged faces that are CNC milled using a computer-controlled tool that spins over the hitting area. Like a drill bit, it shaves off material until the pre-determined shape is achieved. Cobra says this process creates more precision and consistency, and it allowed the company’s designers to make the faces thinner, especially high in the toe and low in the heel, where golfers tend to miss.

The circular pattern in the center of the hitting area is made by the milling process.

To lower the center of gravity, Cobra made the crown of the F8 drivers with carbon fiber instead of titanium. Much of the saved weight has gone back into the head in the form of two adjustable weights. Each F8 driver comes with a 12-gram and a 2-gram weight. When the heavier weight is in the heel, it creates draw bias. When the 12-gram weight is in the back area, the club produces a higher initial launch and is more forgiving.

In the F8+, the weights can be swapped between forward and back positions. When the heavier weight is in the front, the club produces less spin and a lower flight; with the heavier weight in the back, the spin and launch angles increase.

Cobra also added polymer pieces to the crown and sole of the F8 and F8+ drivers to help the clubs reduce drag on the downswing. They are lighter than titanium aerodynamic aids but help keep the air efficiently flowing around the head, which should help golfers generate more clubhead speed with the same effort.

Both the F8 and the F8+, which are available in black or Nardo gray, also come standard with Cobra Connect, an Arccos-powered shot tracking system that lets golfers collect data about their driving using a free smartphone app.

The King F8 driver will come standard at 45.75 inches with a Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue or Aldila NV 2KVX shaft and an adjustable hosel mechanism that lets golfers change the loft from as few as 9 degrees to as many as 12 degrees.

The King F8+ will come standard at 45.25 inches with an Aldila NV 2KVX or Project X HZRDUS Yellow shaft. The adjustable loft range is 8 to 11 degrees.