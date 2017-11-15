Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Cobra King F8 fairway woods Cobra Golf

Club: Cobra F8, F8+ fairway woods
Price: $249
Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel body with forged 475 stainless steel face and carbon-fiber crown
Available: Jan. 12, 2017

Goal
A unique, railed sole design and carbon-fiber crown were designed to help these fairway woods maintain speed through the hitting area and produce longer, higher-flying shots.

The Scoop
The five-ply carbon-fiber crown is 20 percent lighter than a stainless steel crown, so using it lowers the center of gravity and creates discretionary weight that Cobra engineers used in other places to improve performance.

Cobra King F8 fairway woods

Cobra designers gave the King F8 fairway woods a carbon-fiber crown. (Cobra Golf)

The Baffler dual-rail system has been used before in Cobra’s fairway woods, but in the F8 and F8+ it was updated. The rails are designed to help the club skim over turf, sand and rough more efficiently, so golfers can maintain swing speed and get more distance from a variety of lies.

In the F8 fairway woods, the rail heights are progressive, getting taller as loft increases because golfers tend to swing down more aggressively with higher-loft fairway woods. The rails are also closer together and bracket the center of gravity instead of the face, which Cobra says help the clubs resist twisting on off-center hits more effectively.

To make the best use of the speed golfers create, Cobra attached a 475 stainless steel face insert to the F8 fairway woods. The company says it has a coefficient of restitution (COR) of 0.825, near the maximum level of the springiness allowed by the USGA.

Cobra King F8 fairway woods

Cobra King F8 (left) and King F8+ fairway woods (Cobra Golf)

Both the King F8 and the King F8+ fairway woods have what the company calls “trips” –  polymer protrusions – on the crown and sole that are designed to help make the heads more aerodynamic, and each has a weight in the sole. In the F8, the weight is in the back to increase the moment of inertia and encourage higher-flying shots. In the F8+, the weight is more forward to help reduce spin and promote a lower, more piercing trajectory.

Finally, Cobra gave the F8 and F8+ fairway woods Cobra Connect, an Arcoss-powered shot-tracking system that provides golfers with data and analytics about their distance and accuracy using a free Arccos app.

The King F8 is available as a 3-4 (13-16 degrees), 5-6 (17-20 degrees) and 7-8 wood (21-24 degrees). Using the adjustable eight-position hosel, golfers can set the clubs within a 3-degree loft range that includes three draw settings. The F8 comes standard with a Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue or Aldila NV 2KVX Blue shaft.

The F8+ is available as a 3-4 (12-15) and a 4-5 (16-19) and has a similar eight-position adjustable hosel. It comes standard with an Aldila NV 2KVX Green shaft.

