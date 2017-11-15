Club: Cobra F8, F8+ fairway woods

Price: $249

Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel body with forged 475 stainless steel face and carbon-fiber crown

Available: Jan. 12, 2017

Goal

A unique, railed sole design and carbon-fiber crown were designed to help these fairway woods maintain speed through the hitting area and produce longer, higher-flying shots.

The Scoop

The five-ply carbon-fiber crown is 20 percent lighter than a stainless steel crown, so using it lowers the center of gravity and creates discretionary weight that Cobra engineers used in other places to improve performance.

The Baffler dual-rail system has been used before in Cobra’s fairway woods, but in the F8 and F8+ it was updated. The rails are designed to help the club skim over turf, sand and rough more efficiently, so golfers can maintain swing speed and get more distance from a variety of lies.

In the F8 fairway woods, the rail heights are progressive, getting taller as loft increases because golfers tend to swing down more aggressively with higher-loft fairway woods. The rails are also closer together and bracket the center of gravity instead of the face, which Cobra says help the clubs resist twisting on off-center hits more effectively.

To make the best use of the speed golfers create, Cobra attached a 475 stainless steel face insert to the F8 fairway woods. The company says it has a coefficient of restitution (COR) of 0.825, near the maximum level of the springiness allowed by the USGA.

Both the King F8 and the King F8+ fairway woods have what the company calls “trips” – polymer protrusions – on the crown and sole that are designed to help make the heads more aerodynamic, and each has a weight in the sole. In the F8, the weight is in the back to increase the moment of inertia and encourage higher-flying shots. In the F8+, the weight is more forward to help reduce spin and promote a lower, more piercing trajectory.

Finally, Cobra gave the F8 and F8+ fairway woods Cobra Connect, an Arcoss-powered shot-tracking system that provides golfers with data and analytics about their distance and accuracy using a free Arccos app.

The King F8 is available as a 3-4 (13-16 degrees), 5-6 (17-20 degrees) and 7-8 wood (21-24 degrees). Using the adjustable eight-position hosel, golfers can set the clubs within a 3-degree loft range that includes three draw settings. The F8 comes standard with a Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue or Aldila NV 2KVX Blue shaft.

The F8+ is available as a 3-4 (12-15) and a 4-5 (16-19) and has a similar eight-position adjustable hosel. It comes standard with an Aldila NV 2KVX Green shaft.