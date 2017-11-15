Cobra King F8, F8 One Length irons

Club: Cobra F8, F8 One Length irons

Price: $799 (eight clubs), with True Temper XP 90 steel shafts or Aldila Rogue Pro 65 graphite shafts

Specs: 431 stainless steel bodies; 17-4 stainless steel face (4-7), milled 431 stainless steel face (8-L); all with carbon-fiber back medallion

Available: Jan. 12, 2017

Goal

Cobra designed the F8 irons to deliver more distance and height in the long irons and precision in the short irons.

The Scoop

Numerous pros on the PGA Tour blend forgiving long irons with control-oriented muscleback short irons into a functional set, but using a design philosophy called Tecflo, Cobra designers have provided a blended set for mid- and higher-handicap players.

The King F8 long irons (4-7) are hollow and feature a face design called PWRShell. It is thicker in some areas and thinner in others to allow the face to flex more efficiently at impact and create more ball speed. The face also wraps under the leading edge and partially into the sole, which helps protect ball speed on shots struck low in the hitting area.

At the same time, the 4-6 irons have spin-reducing V-shaped grooves. They also have a lower center of gravity to encourage a higher launch angle and a steeper angle of descent so shots stop more quickly on the greens.

The 8-iron through pitching wedge have a deep undercut cavity design to increase the moment of inertia and boost forgiveness, while still giving players more control for increased precision on approach shots. The CG progressively elevates from the long irons to the short irons for enhanced control, and the 7-iron through pitching wedge have spin-enhancing U-shaped grooves.

All the King F8 irons have a new carbon-fiber badge on the back that absorbs vibrations and enhances feel.

The King F8 irons include Cobra Connect, an Arccos-powered shot tracking system that previously was available on Cobra drivers. Using a free app, Cobra Connect allows golfers to collect data as they play, discover their average distances for each club and see their tendencies. The battery-powered Arccos tabs are housed within the Lamkin REL 360 grips that come standard, and the batteries should last at least two years with normal use.

For golfers who are looking to simplify their iron game, Cobra offers these clubs in a single-length set, the King F8 One Length irons. Each club comes standard at 37.5 inches, which is the length of a typical 7-iron.

The possible advantage to using a one-length set is that it can be easier to hone a single swing, using the loft and the construction of the head to determine how far a shot flies. While some players might think they will sacrifice distance with their long irons, Cobra studies have shown that most golfers hit One Length irons more solidly, which counteracts the decreased clubhead speed that comes with the shorter shafts.

The King F8 One Length irons share all of the features found in the variable-length set, including the TecFlo progressive set design, PWRShell face, carbon-fiber back badge and Cobra Connect.