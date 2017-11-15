Club: Cobra King F8, King F8 One hybrids

Price: $199 with Aldila Rogue Pro 75 graphite shaft and Lamkin REL 360 grip

Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel body with forged 455 stainless steel face

Available: Jan. 12, 2017

Goal

With the F8 hybrids, Cobra aims to make a more forgiving long-iron replacement that delivers speed and versatility to a wide variety of golfers.

The Scoop

The F8 hybrids rely on a tried-and-true Cobra design feature, the Baffler Dual Rail system, to help golfers handle shots from a wide variety of lies while maintaining clubhead speed. The rails in the sole elevate the leading edge of the club and help it skim over fairway, sand and rough. That helps golfers maintain clubhead speed and improve performance from a variety of lies.

The promote a high and soft-landing ball flight, designers added a weight in the back of the sole that pulls the center of gravity down and away from the hitting area.

Cobra also designed the F8 hybrids with a thin 455 stainless steel face that flexes efficiently at impact to generate more ball speed.

In addition to the standard F8 hybrid, which will be available as a 2H (17 degrees), 3H (19 degrees), 4H (22 degrees) and 5H (25 degrees), Cobra is making the club available in a “One” edition.

Like Cobra’s F8 One Length irons, it is the same length as a standard 7 iron (37.5 inches). Cobra said the One Length system allows golfers to develop a single iron swing, then allow the loft and the design of the club to dictate how far the shot flies. The F8 One hybrid will be available as a 3H (19 degrees), 4H (22 degrees) and 5H (25 degrees).

Like the F8 drivers and fairway woods, both the standard and One hybrids come standard with Cobra Connect. It is an Arcoss-powered shot-tracking system that provides golfers with data and analytics about their distance and accuracy using a free Arccos app.

Both the standard F8 hybrid and the F8 One hybrid come standard with an Aldila Rogue Pro graphite shaft.