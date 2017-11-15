Sergio Garcia playing Callaway driver, irons and wedges in Dubai

TaylorMade announced Oct. 9 that Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, was being released from his endorsement contract and would no longer be a staff player. Since that time, rumors about what gear Garcia might play have swirled, with many insiders thinking Callaway would be a logical choice. Garcia had used a Toulon Design putter during the FedEx Cup playoffs, and that boutique putter brand is owned by Callaway.

Those rumors would seem more solid today, because during the pro-am before the DP World Tour Championship on Wednesday, Garcia was photographed using numerous Callaway clubs.

The driver Garcia used is a Callaway GBB Epic fitted with a Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage shaft. Garcia won the Masters using a TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shaft.

Garcia’s irons Wednesday were Callaway Apex MBs, the company’s newest muscleback blades, and as can be seen in the photo below, Garcia’s personal logo was added to to the toe.

Last season Garcia used TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges (52, 58 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts, but in Dubai he appeared to be using a prototype Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge with a Project X shaft. He also appeared to be using a Toulon Design mallet putter.

Golfweek will pass along any possible news of Garcia’s next endorsement deal as soon as there is an official announcement.