Sexual harassment lawsuit against Bandon Dunes GM, KemperSports settled

BANDON, Ore. (AP) – A renowned Oregon golf course and its parent corporation were part of a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct.

An employee of Bandon Dunes golf course sued the longtime general manager of the resort and its parent company, KemperSports, alleging sexual assault, harassment, discrimination, retaliation and negligence. The employee sought $501,0000 for emotional distress and damages.

KGW reports court documents show the allegations weren’t limited to the golf club in Bandon, Oregon. Two employees claim the alleged misconduct has been pervasive at the corporate office.

A spokesman for KemperSports said that the company took “remedial action” when informed of the alleged inappropriate behavior although he did not elaborate on the nature of that action.

The trial was set to begin Nov. 14 in Coos County Circuit Court, but documents show the case was settled.

Editor’s Note: Full details of the employee’s allegations are here.