'All looks good' for Luke Donald after health scare, hospital visit

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Englishman Luke Donald withdrew from the RSM Classic on Thursday after experiencing chest pains that sent him to a local hospital for a precautionary battery of tests.

On his Instagram account, Donald wrote that he experienced chest pains Wednesday night and it worsened on Thursday morning, so instead of heading to golf course, he was admitted to Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus, where he underwent seven hours of tests on his heart.

“All looks good with my heart, thankfully,” Donald said, sending out a picture of him in his hospital bed.

Donald, 39, was scheduled to make his second start of the PGA Tour’s fall season after competing in three events in Europe this fall. The former World No. 1 was replaced in the field at Sea Island by Mark Wilson.

Heart pangs can be a serious matter, as golfer Jason Bohn found out when he had a heart attack shortly after making the cut at the 2016 Honda Classic. Had paramedics not talked Bohn into getting to the hospital immediately, he said he could have died. He was sidelined for months before returning to golf.

Fortunately for Donald, all seems to be fine. He signed off on his entry by thanking the hospital for “taking good care of me.”

Donald, a married father of two daughters, added, “Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018.”