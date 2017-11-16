Billy Horschel calls out Brandel Chamblee after comments about Tiger's swing

The swing analysis game, especially when it comes to Tiger Woods, can be a tricky one.

Few know this more than Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who has often offered his (unfettered) opinions about Woods’ swing.

That continued Thursday when Chamblee tweeted side-by-side photos of two versions of Woods’ swing.

Two of Tiger’s four swing philosophies. Wide shift and upright on the left (2001) and Trackman-drunk on the right (2013). He took both to #1 in the world rankings. I’d argue the one on the left is worth studying; the one on the right is what injured him. pic.twitter.com/UaDs1JP9Ny — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

Chamblee’s criticism of the swing on the right (Woods’ 2013 action) piqued the interest of Billy Horschel.

The four-time PGA Tour winner agreed the left swing was better but was *curious* about Chamblee’s “Trackman-drunk” determination for the right motion.

Agree Will. Brandel was is it Trackman drunk on the right. Please explain. Did trackman tell him to stay more centered or on top of the ball. Very curious way you say trackman drunk. I agree. I like the swing on the left better. Best I believe he swung it — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

From there, the conversation got choppy fast. Chamblee gave his explanation but Horschel began questioning the analyst’s credibility when it comes to swing critique, noting that Chamblee is “a ghost on the range.”

It was part of a long series of replies from Horschel, who alternately complimented Chamblee’s work ethic and great stats work and called him out for critiquing swings while spending little time on the range.

Here is the remainder of that conversation in full:

Trapping the ball-with a lot of forward shaft lean-gives faster ball speed numbers for short to mid irons, theses numbers encouraged more and more forward shaft lean. Encouraged a lean left look, which necessitated a swing left move… Trackman-drunk. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

Don’t dispute the forward shaft lean, less loft, more ball speed data. That’s true. But are you sure that’s what Sean and Tiger were trying to accomplish. Doubt you talked to either of them about what they were working on. You are a ghost on the range. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

I did talk to Sean and listened to Tiger when he spoke of his thoughts on what he was trying to achieve. I don’t come by my thoughts off the cuff. And I’ve spent a lifetime on the range my friend. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

You have be on the range longer than me but you can’t dispute that you don’t come on the range anymore while your fellow colleagues and other golf tv anaylst are getting first hand knowledge and seeing in person instead of on tv. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

Not trying to be an ass about it. I’ve called out other ppl for it too. Your not the first. Whether it’s right or wrong by me, l live with it. Just like to have ppl in your position have the all the info before they give an opinion. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

I respect everyone who works hard and tries to get all the info and then gives there opinion. Whether it’s a good or bad opinion I can respect that they did a good job. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

It’s like me giving an opinion about a course or tournament without ever playing it or be apart of it — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

You do a great job with stats and looking at all the data. Probably best in the business. You colleagues say the same thing. But I think it would be beneficial if you walked the range once or twice to talk to guys and see things in person instead of in camera. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

You were in the booth a few years ago at Pebble and walked the range and talked to instructors early in the week. On air you said in was very beneficial for you cause you saw shots in person and actually able to talk and see what instructors were working on with students — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

When I’m in the booth I walk the range and I certainly don’t discount the benefit of seeing shots in person. I look for information in all areas, but I’ve found cataloguing videos on a yearly basis and cross referencing with stats for tendencies, gets pretty close to the mark. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

Tell you what, you lift your left heel for a week and I’ll spend every afternoon on the range next time I’m out. Perhaps we’ll both be better off. 😉 — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

😂😂😂😂… now that’s got a smile on my face. 👊 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

We’re glad it ended (for now) with a smile on Horschel’s face. Still, does Horschel make a good point?

Regardless, Chamblee continues to be a master at getting passion for the golf swing to be unleashed.