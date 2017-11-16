Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2017 RSM Classic, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule will make its fall finale this week at The RSM Classic, as the field is set to take on the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

RSM Classic Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:01 a.m. ET): Action is just underway in Sea Island. Here’s the early leaderboard, it’s a seven-way tie for the lead … but again, we’r barely underway.

