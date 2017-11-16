VIDEO: Righty Dru Love makes left-handed chip look incredibly easy

Dad may have the better golfing resume at the moment, but the title for more nifty short game is up for grabs.

Davis Love III and son Dru are in the field this week at the RSM Classic, an event the elder Love hosts.

While the host put up a serviceable even-par 72, Dru Love struggled to a 4-over 76. But the round came with a magical finish.

Dru was in a precarious position near the green at the ninth at Seaside Island Golf Club’s Plantation Course.

Already 4 over for the round playing this finishing hole, his approach ended up in the rough right next to a bunker. In order to chip from his normal right-handed side, he would’ve had to go down into the bunker – a factor that made that option way harder.

Instead, the junior Love decided his best option was to turn his club around and play the shot left-handed. Somehow, he made that option look no more difficult than if he were chipping from his natural side.

It’ll likely be a short week for Dru, who needs a round in the mid-60s at least on Friday just to make the cut, but few in the field can say they accomplished an up and down quite this extraordinary this week.