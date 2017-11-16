Sam Horsfield earns European Tour card after dominating Q-School performance

Sam Horsfield entered the final round of European Tour Q-School’s final stage on Thursday with a comfortable lead. Not only was he three shots ahead of his next closest competitor, but he was also nine shots from a share of 26th with the top 25 and ties after the six-round event earning their European Tour cards for next season.

Horsfield, the 20-year-old English native who spent most of his life living in Davenport, Fla., left nothing to chance. He fired an 8-under 63 Thursday at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, Spain, to finish at 27 under, eight shots clear of the field.

By capturing medalist honors at final stage, Horsfield more importantly has his full card for the 2017-18 European Tour season.

It was a dominant performance for Horsfield, who turned pro last summer following his sophomore season at the University of Florida. After a stellar junior-golf career and a freshman season in which he captured the Phil Mickelson Award as the nation’s top freshman, Horsfield battled both health and equipment issues as a sophomore. The switch away from Nike equipment took Horsfield time to adjust, and it also didn’t help that he never really felt 100 percent for much of his second season with the Gators.

Clearly, those problems are well in the past now. When Horsfield turned pro in June, he missed his first two PGA Tour cuts playing on sponsor exemptions. He then made cuts at the John Deere Classic and RBC Canadian Open before closing with missed cuts at the Barracuda and Wyndham championships.

That’s when he turned his focus to Europe. He played three European Tour events this fall, making cuts at the Made in Denmark (T-49) and Portugal Masters (T-59).

After Thursday, he’ll certainly receive more European Tour starts next season.

Sweden’s Pontus Widegren and Denmark’s Anders Hansen were among a group of six players tie for second.

Scotland’s Connor Syme, who recently turned pro after representing Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club, tied for ninth.

Spain’s Pep Angles, who played college golf at Central Arkansas, tied for 12th along with fellow Spaniard and former PGA Tour player Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, and England’s Laurie Canter, who played in this year’s British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Former Vanderbilt All-American Matthias Schwab also earned his card. The Austrian, who turned pro last summer, was among a seven-way tie for 18th.

In all, 33 players earned their cards, including Ireland’s Gavin Moynihan, a two-time Walker Cup player for GB&I and briefly a college golfer at Alabama. He tied for 25th.