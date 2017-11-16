Suh, Fassi among names atop fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings were released Thursday for the 2018 event, which is eight months away.

The proceedings will take place at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 6-8, with this 2018 version offering a new format. For the first time, the annual team match play competition amongst college golfers will be a mixed men’s and women’s event, with the U.S. and International squads each boasting 12 men’s and 12 women’s golfers.

For the Americans, the top six golfers (so 12 total) in the final men’s and women’s U.S. rankings will earn a spot on that squad. The same goes on the International side.

The remaining six men’s and women’s players for the U.S. will be selected with five committee selections apiece, including at least one non-Division I golfer on both counts, and one coaches pick apiece.

The Internationals will select their final six men’s and women’s spots via four committee selections apiece and a coaches pick apiece. The remaining men’s and women’s spot will go to the winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament.

Here are the fall rankings:

• • •

U.S. Men

Rank Name School Percent 1 Justin Suh USC 0.9986 2 Davis Riley Alabama 0.9985 3 Steven Fisk Georgia Southern 0.9981 4 Brandon Wu Stanford 0.9961 5 Doug Ghim Texas 0.9951 6 Zach Bauchou Oklahoma State 0.9951 7 Hayden Shieh Santa Clara 0.9942 8 Collin Morikawa California 0.9937 9 Braden Bailey Baylor 0.9927 10 Chandler Phillips Texas A&M 0.9917 11 Matthew Wolfe Oklahoma State 0.9912 12 Shintaro Ban UNLV 0.9893 13 Will Zalatoris Wake Forest 0.9893 14 Brad Dalke Oklahoma 0.9893 15 Philip Knowles North Florida 0.9888 16 Bryson Nimmer Clemson 0.9873 17 Dawson Armstrong Lipscomb 0.9869 18 Patrick Fishburn BYU 0.9864 19 Will Gordon Vanderbilt 0.9863 20 Hayden Buckley Missouri 0.9849 21 Kyle Mueller Michigan 0.9844 22 Mason Overstreet Arkansas 0.9839 23 Theo Humphrey Vanderbilt 0.9819 24 Garrett May Baylor 0.9814 25 Norman Xiong Oregon 0.9800

U.S. Women

Rank Name School Percent 1 Lauren Stephenson Alabama 0.9994 2 Andrea Lee Stanford 0.9988 3 Lilia Vu UCLA 0.9988 4 Sophia Schubert Texas 0.9971 5 Kristen Gillman Alabama 0.9947 6 Emilia Migliaccio Wake Forest 0.9941 7 Jennifer Kupcho Wake Forest 0.9935 8 Maddie McCrary Oklahoma State 0.9929 9 Alana Uriell Arkansas 0.9929 10 Robynn Ree USC 0.9923 11 Dylan Kim Arkansas 0.9911 12 Natalie Srinivasan Furman 0.9906 13 Bethany Wu UCLA 0.9888 14 Sarah Burnham Michigan State 0.9870 15 Mariel Galdiano UCLA 0.9852 16 Elsa Moberly Eastern Kentucky 0.9835 17 Hannah Kim Northwestern 0.9805 18 Mika Liu Stanford 0.9799 19 Kenzie Neisen Oklahoma State 0.9770 20 Anna Redding Virginia 0.9757 21 Emilee Hoffman Texas 0.9752 22 Beth Lillie Virginia 0.9752 23 Cheyenne Knight Alabama 0.9751 24 Amanda Doherty Florida State 0.9697 25 Kaitlyn Papp Texas 0.9680

• • •

International Men

Rank Name School Country Percent 1 Fredrik Nilehn Texas Tech Sweden 0.9858 2 Harry Ellis Florida State England 0.9834 3 Jovan Rebula Auburn South Africa 0.9790 4 Peng Pichaikool Mississippi State Thailand 0.9775 5 Alvaro Ortiz Arkansas Mexico 0.9712 6 Carl Yuan Washington China 0.9678 7 Stefano Mazzoli TCU Italy 0.9663 8 Lukas Euler Kentucky Germany 0.9653 9 Matthias Schmid Louisville Germany 0.9624 10 Ivan Ramirez Texas Tech Colombia 0.9599 11 Hurly Long Texas Tech Germany 0.9594 12 Simon Zach Louisville Czech Republic 0.9577 13 Victor Hovland Oklahoma State Norway 0.9574 14 K.K. Limbhasut California Thailand 0.9563 15 Jesper Svensson Campbell Sweden 0.9551 16 Alex Del Rey Arizona State Spain 0.9547 17 Alejandro Tosti Florida Argentina 0.9527 18 Lorenzo Scalise Tennessee Italy 0.9496 19 Kristoffer Ventura Oklahoma State Norway 0.9496 20 Harry Hall UNLV England 0.9452 21 Pavan Sagoo Saint Mary’s England 0.9404 22 Grant Booth Nevada Australia 0.9395 23 Paul McBride Wake Forest Ireland 0.9369 24 Denzel Ieremia Iowa State New Zealand 0.9340 25 Conor Purcell Charlotte Ireland 0.9311

International Women