Suh, Fassi among names atop fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings were released Thursday for the 2018 event, which is eight months away.
The proceedings will take place at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 6-8, with this 2018 version offering a new format. For the first time, the annual team match play competition amongst college golfers will be a mixed men’s and women’s event, with the U.S. and International squads each boasting 12 men’s and 12 women’s golfers.
For the Americans, the top six golfers (so 12 total) in the final men’s and women’s U.S. rankings will earn a spot on that squad. The same goes on the International side.
The remaining six men’s and women’s players for the U.S. will be selected with five committee selections apiece, including at least one non-Division I golfer on both counts, and one coaches pick apiece.
The Internationals will select their final six men’s and women’s spots via four committee selections apiece and a coaches pick apiece. The remaining men’s and women’s spot will go to the winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament.
Here are the fall rankings:
U.S. Men
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Justin Suh
|USC
|0.9986
|2
|Davis Riley
|Alabama
|0.9985
|3
|Steven Fisk
|Georgia Southern
|0.9981
|4
|Brandon Wu
|Stanford
|0.9961
|5
|Doug Ghim
|Texas
|0.9951
|6
|Zach Bauchou
|Oklahoma State
|0.9951
|7
|Hayden Shieh
|Santa Clara
|0.9942
|8
|Collin Morikawa
|California
|0.9937
|9
|Braden Bailey
|Baylor
|0.9927
|10
|Chandler Phillips
|Texas A&M
|0.9917
|11
|Matthew Wolfe
|Oklahoma State
|0.9912
|12
|Shintaro Ban
|UNLV
|0.9893
|13
|Will Zalatoris
|Wake Forest
|0.9893
|14
|Brad Dalke
|Oklahoma
|0.9893
|15
|Philip Knowles
|North Florida
|0.9888
|16
|Bryson Nimmer
|Clemson
|0.9873
|17
|Dawson Armstrong
|Lipscomb
|0.9869
|18
|Patrick Fishburn
|BYU
|0.9864
|19
|Will Gordon
|Vanderbilt
|0.9863
|20
|Hayden Buckley
|Missouri
|0.9849
|21
|Kyle Mueller
|Michigan
|0.9844
|22
|Mason Overstreet
|Arkansas
|0.9839
|23
|Theo Humphrey
|Vanderbilt
|0.9819
|24
|Garrett May
|Baylor
|0.9814
|25
|Norman Xiong
|Oregon
|0.9800
U.S. Women
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Lauren Stephenson
|Alabama
|0.9994
|2
|Andrea Lee
|Stanford
|0.9988
|3
|Lilia Vu
|UCLA
|0.9988
|4
|Sophia Schubert
|Texas
|0.9971
|5
|Kristen Gillman
|Alabama
|0.9947
|6
|Emilia Migliaccio
|Wake Forest
|0.9941
|7
|Jennifer Kupcho
|Wake Forest
|0.9935
|8
|Maddie McCrary
|Oklahoma State
|0.9929
|9
|Alana Uriell
|Arkansas
|0.9929
|10
|Robynn Ree
|USC
|0.9923
|11
|Dylan Kim
|Arkansas
|0.9911
|12
|Natalie Srinivasan
|Furman
|0.9906
|13
|Bethany Wu
|UCLA
|0.9888
|14
|Sarah Burnham
|Michigan State
|0.9870
|15
|Mariel Galdiano
|UCLA
|0.9852
|16
|Elsa Moberly
|Eastern Kentucky
|0.9835
|17
|Hannah Kim
|Northwestern
|0.9805
|18
|Mika Liu
|Stanford
|0.9799
|19
|Kenzie Neisen
|Oklahoma State
|0.9770
|20
|Anna Redding
|Virginia
|0.9757
|21
|Emilee Hoffman
|Texas
|0.9752
|22
|Beth Lillie
|Virginia
|0.9752
|23
|Cheyenne Knight
|Alabama
|0.9751
|24
|Amanda Doherty
|Florida State
|0.9697
|25
|Kaitlyn Papp
|Texas
|0.9680
International Men
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Country
|Percent
|1
|Fredrik Nilehn
|Texas Tech
|Sweden
|0.9858
|2
|Harry Ellis
|Florida State
|England
|0.9834
|3
|Jovan Rebula
|Auburn
|South Africa
|0.9790
|4
|Peng Pichaikool
|Mississippi State
|Thailand
|0.9775
|5
|Alvaro Ortiz
|Arkansas
|Mexico
|0.9712
|6
|Carl Yuan
|Washington
|China
|0.9678
|7
|Stefano Mazzoli
|TCU
|Italy
|0.9663
|8
|Lukas Euler
|Kentucky
|Germany
|0.9653
|9
|Matthias Schmid
|Louisville
|Germany
|0.9624
|10
|Ivan Ramirez
|Texas Tech
|Colombia
|0.9599
|11
|Hurly Long
|Texas Tech
|Germany
|0.9594
|12
|Simon Zach
|Louisville
|Czech Republic
|0.9577
|13
|Victor Hovland
|Oklahoma State
|Norway
|0.9574
|14
|K.K. Limbhasut
|California
|Thailand
|0.9563
|15
|Jesper Svensson
|Campbell
|Sweden
|0.9551
|16
|Alex Del Rey
|Arizona State
|Spain
|0.9547
|17
|Alejandro Tosti
|Florida
|Argentina
|0.9527
|18
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Tennessee
|Italy
|0.9496
|19
|Kristoffer Ventura
|Oklahoma State
|Norway
|0.9496
|20
|Harry Hall
|UNLV
|England
|0.9452
|21
|Pavan Sagoo
|Saint Mary’s
|England
|0.9404
|22
|Grant Booth
|Nevada
|Australia
|0.9395
|23
|Paul McBride
|Wake Forest
|Ireland
|0.9369
|24
|Denzel Ieremia
|Iowa State
|New Zealand
|0.9340
|25
|Conor Purcell
|Charlotte
|Ireland
|0.9311
International Women
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Country
|Percent
|1
|Maria Fassi
|Arkansas
|Mexico
|0.9965
|2
|Leona Maguire
|Duke
|Ireland
|0.9959
|3
|Linnea Strom
|Arizona State
|Sweden
|0.9923
|4
|Patty Tavatanakit
|UCLA
|Thailand
|0.9917
|5
|Maddie Szeryk
|Texas A&M
|Canada
|0.9882
|6
|Leonie Harm
|Houston
|Germany
|0.9876
|7
|Jaravee Boonchant
|Duke
|Thailand
|0.9864
|8
|Ainhoa Olarra
|South Carolina
|Spain
|0.9852
|9
|Dewi Weber
|Miami
|Netherlands
|0.9846
|10
|Paz Marfa Sans
|Michigan State
|Spain
|0.9817
|11
|Robyn Choi
|Colorado
|Australia
|0.9811
|12
|Olivia Mehaffey
|Arizona State
|Northern Ireland
|0.9811
|13
|Julienne Soo
|Oklahoma
|Australia
|0.9752
|14
|Alice Hewson
|Clemson
|England
|0.9740
|15
|Kirsty Hodgkins
|Colorado
|Australia
|0.9711
|16
|Ana Belac
|Duke
|Slovenia
|0.9711
|17
|Siyun Liu
|Wake Forest
|China
|0.9704
|18
|Wenyung Keh
|Washington
|New Zealand
|0.9704
|19
|Hee Ying Loy
|East Tennessee State
|Malaysia
|0.9699
|20
|Pimnipa Panthong
|Kent State
|Thailand
|0.9668
|21
|Albane Valenzuela
|Stanford
|Switzerland
|0.9656
|22
|Muni He
|USC
|China
|0.9633
|23
|Michaela Finn
|Kent State
|Sweden
|0.9621
|24
|Celia Barquin Arozamena
|Iowa State
|Spain
|0.9615
|25
|Morgane Metraux
|Florida State
|Switzerland
|0.9609
