Suh, Fassi among names atop fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings were released Thursday for the 2018 event, which is eight months away.

The proceedings will take place at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 6-8, with this 2018 version offering a new format. For the first time, the annual team match play competition amongst college golfers will be a mixed men’s and women’s event, with the U.S. and International squads each boasting 12 men’s and 12 women’s golfers.

For the Americans, the top six golfers (so 12 total) in the final men’s and women’s U.S. rankings will earn a spot on that squad. The same goes on the International side.

The remaining six men’s and women’s players for the U.S. will be selected with five committee selections apiece, including at least one non-Division I golfer on both counts, and one coaches pick apiece.

The Internationals will select their final six men’s and women’s spots via four committee selections apiece and a coaches pick apiece. The remaining men’s and women’s spot will go to the winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament.

Here are the fall rankings:

• • •

U.S. Men

Rank        Name                           School                      Percent     
1 Justin Suh USC 0.9986
2 Davis Riley Alabama 0.9985
3 Steven Fisk Georgia Southern 0.9981
4 Brandon Wu Stanford 0.9961
5 Doug Ghim Texas 0.9951
6 Zach Bauchou Oklahoma State 0.9951
7 Hayden Shieh Santa Clara 0.9942
8 Collin Morikawa California 0.9937
9 Braden Bailey Baylor 0.9927
10 Chandler Phillips Texas A&M 0.9917
11 Matthew Wolfe Oklahoma State 0.9912
12 Shintaro Ban UNLV 0.9893
13 Will Zalatoris Wake Forest 0.9893
14 Brad Dalke Oklahoma 0.9893
15 Philip Knowles North Florida 0.9888
16 Bryson Nimmer Clemson 0.9873
17 Dawson Armstrong Lipscomb 0.9869
18 Patrick Fishburn BYU 0.9864
19 Will Gordon Vanderbilt 0.9863
20 Hayden Buckley Missouri 0.9849
21 Kyle Mueller Michigan 0.9844
22 Mason Overstreet Arkansas 0.9839
23 Theo Humphrey Vanderbilt 0.9819
24 Garrett May Baylor 0.9814
25 Norman Xiong Oregon 0.9800

U.S. Women

Rank       Name                          School                       Percent     
1 Lauren Stephenson Alabama 0.9994
2 Andrea Lee Stanford 0.9988
3 Lilia Vu UCLA 0.9988
4 Sophia Schubert Texas 0.9971
5 Kristen Gillman Alabama 0.9947
6 Emilia Migliaccio Wake Forest 0.9941
7 Jennifer Kupcho Wake Forest 0.9935
8 Maddie McCrary Oklahoma State 0.9929
9 Alana Uriell Arkansas 0.9929
10 Robynn Ree USC 0.9923
11 Dylan Kim Arkansas 0.9911
12 Natalie Srinivasan Furman 0.9906
13 Bethany Wu UCLA 0.9888
14 Sarah Burnham Michigan State 0.9870
15 Mariel Galdiano UCLA 0.9852
16 Elsa Moberly Eastern Kentucky 0.9835
17 Hannah Kim Northwestern 0.9805
18 Mika Liu Stanford 0.9799
19 Kenzie Neisen Oklahoma State 0.9770
20 Anna Redding Virginia 0.9757
21 Emilee Hoffman Texas 0.9752
22 Beth Lillie Virginia 0.9752
23 Cheyenne Knight Alabama 0.9751
24 Amanda Doherty Florida State 0.9697
25 Kaitlyn Papp Texas 0.9680

• • •

International Men

Rank  Name School Country Percent
1 Fredrik Nilehn Texas Tech Sweden 0.9858
2 Harry Ellis Florida State England 0.9834
3 Jovan Rebula Auburn South Africa 0.9790
4 Peng Pichaikool Mississippi State Thailand 0.9775
5 Alvaro Ortiz Arkansas Mexico 0.9712
6 Carl Yuan Washington China 0.9678
7 Stefano Mazzoli TCU Italy 0.9663
8 Lukas Euler Kentucky Germany 0.9653
9 Matthias Schmid Louisville Germany 0.9624
10 Ivan Ramirez Texas Tech Colombia 0.9599
11 Hurly Long Texas Tech Germany 0.9594
12 Simon Zach Louisville Czech Republic 0.9577
13 Victor Hovland Oklahoma State Norway 0.9574
14 K.K. Limbhasut California Thailand 0.9563
15 Jesper Svensson Campbell Sweden 0.9551
16 Alex Del Rey Arizona State Spain 0.9547
17 Alejandro Tosti Florida Argentina 0.9527
18 Lorenzo Scalise Tennessee Italy 0.9496
19 Kristoffer Ventura Oklahoma State Norway 0.9496
20 Harry Hall UNLV England 0.9452
21 Pavan Sagoo Saint Mary’s England 0.9404
22 Grant Booth Nevada Australia 0.9395
23 Paul McBride Wake Forest Ireland 0.9369
24 Denzel Ieremia Iowa State New Zealand 0.9340
25 Conor Purcell Charlotte Ireland 0.9311

International Women

Rank  Name School Country Percent
1 Maria Fassi Arkansas Mexico 0.9965
2 Leona Maguire Duke Ireland 0.9959
3 Linnea Strom Arizona State Sweden 0.9923
4 Patty Tavatanakit UCLA Thailand 0.9917
5 Maddie Szeryk Texas A&M Canada 0.9882
6 Leonie Harm Houston Germany 0.9876
7 Jaravee Boonchant Duke Thailand 0.9864
8 Ainhoa Olarra South Carolina Spain 0.9852
9 Dewi Weber Miami Netherlands 0.9846
10 Paz Marfa Sans Michigan State Spain 0.9817
11 Robyn Choi Colorado Australia 0.9811
12 Olivia Mehaffey Arizona State Northern Ireland 0.9811
13 Julienne Soo Oklahoma Australia 0.9752
14 Alice Hewson Clemson England 0.9740
15 Kirsty Hodgkins Colorado Australia 0.9711
16 Ana Belac Duke Slovenia 0.9711
17 Siyun Liu Wake Forest China 0.9704
18 Wenyung Keh Washington New Zealand 0.9704
19 Hee Ying Loy East Tennessee State Malaysia 0.9699
20 Pimnipa Panthong Kent State Thailand 0.9668
21 Albane Valenzuela Stanford Switzerland 0.9656
22 Muni He USC China 0.9633
23 Michaela Finn Kent State Sweden 0.9621
24 Celia Barquin Arozamena Iowa State Spain 0.9615
25 Morgane Metraux Florida State Switzerland 0.9609

 

