Suzann Pettersen in the hunt at CME Group Tour Championship after 'lousy year'

NAPLES, Fla. – Suzann Pettersen didn’t mince words about 2017.

“It’s been a pretty lousy year for me, to be honest,” she said. “At least I want to try and finish on a good note.”

Pettersen took a big step toward that goal with an opening 5-under 67 at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. She closed with four birdies on the last six holes at Tiburon Golf Club to sit one back of Peiyun Chien and Sarah Jane Smith.

Pettersen, 36, said she’s been feeling a bit more like her old self in the past month. When asked to expound on how she got there, Pettersen said: “A little bit sick of – kind of sounds bad – but a little bit sick of people telling me how to swing instead of just swinging it, kind of owning it myself.”

Pettersen, winless in 2017, narrowly missed out on a playoff at the ANA Inspiration. She also had to withdraw from the Solheim Cup in August due to a back injury and served as an assistant captain to Annika Sorenstam.

Throughout the course of the season, Pettersen said she has tried nearly every kind of equipment. The longtime Nike player said it would be “stupid” not to test what’s out there once she was given the green light.

“I’ve tinkered a lot,” she said. “I mean, now I have a new shaft, I have a lighter shaft. Kind of adjusted a little bit also after Solheim. I went to a lighter shaft, which makes me wonder what the heck I’ve been playing for the last 20 years.”

Pettersen put Callaway irons in her bag before the start of the Asian swing to go along with her Callaway wedges and driver. She has a Honma 3-wood and a “super old” Rife putter that’s no longer being made.

“It’s vintage,” she said. “If I break that, I’m screwed.”