LPGA Q-School update: Final stage to change to 'Q Series' in 2018

NAPLES, Fla. – LPGA commissioner Mike Whan revealed more details to the changes in qualifying school for 2018. The bottom line: It’s going to be a lot tougher to get to the final stage.

The first two stages of LPGA Q-School won’t change. Same venues, same time of year. They’re open to anyone who wants to write a check.

The third stage will be replaced with something called “Q Series,” an eight-round tournament spread over two courses that will be title-sponsored, partially televised and offer a purse that’s triple in size. Players will play four rounds on one course and then those scores will carry over to the next four rounds held on a different course. Several sources tell Golfweek that the Robert Trent Jones Trail in Alabama will host Q Series.

“What’s really different about Q Series is who is in and who plays,” said Whan.

The field size of 108 will include players who finished 101 to 150 on the LPGA money list from the previous season as well as players 11 to 30 on the Symetra Tour. Five spots will go to the top five in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings, and up to 10 spots will go to players in the top 75 of the Rolex World Rankings.

The rest of the field will be filled from Stage 2.

“That may not feel a lot different to you,” said Whan, “but I would say today, when we go to Stage 3 in a week, you’ll probably have 80 to 85 players in that field that came from Stage 2. In 2018, I’ll bet that number will be somewhere around 20 to 30.”

The superstars will still get through, Whan said, but most players will get to Stage 2 and then play a year on the Symetra Tour.

Whan said roughly 45 cards will be given out at the Q Series and players will be ranked on the priority status based on their finish over the eight rounds.