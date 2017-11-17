McLennan moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

McLennan has taken over as top dog for now.

The Highlanders have moved to No. 1 in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll after Indian Hills held the top spot for the rest of the fall.

Defending national champion Odessa moved back into the rankings, sitting at No. 10.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 McLennan (4) 58 2 2 Indian Hills (2) 56 1 3 Midland 48 3 4 Iowa Western 38 6 5 Western Texas 36 5 6 Eastern Florida State 32 4 7 Wallace State 15 NR 8 New Mexico JC 11 9 9 Dodge City 8 7 10 Central Alabama 6 NR 10 Hutchinson 6 8 10 Odessa 6 NR

Dropped from ranking: John A. Logan (No. 10)

Others receiving votes: John A. Logan, 4; Pima, 3; Barton, 2; Calhoun, 1