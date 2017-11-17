McLennan moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

McLennan has taken over as top dog for now.
The Highlanders have moved to No. 1 in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll after Indian Hills held the top spot for the rest of the fall.
Defending national champion Odessa moved back into the rankings, sitting at No. 10.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|McLennan (4)
|58
|2
|2
|Indian Hills (2)
|56
|1
|3
|Midland
|48
|3
|4
|Iowa Western
|38
|6
|5
|Western Texas
|36
|5
|6
|Eastern Florida State
|32
|4
|7
|Wallace State
|15
|NR
|8
|New Mexico JC
|11
|9
|9
|Dodge City
|8
|7
|10
|Central Alabama
|6
|NR
|10
|Hutchinson
|6
|8
|10
|Odessa
|6
|NR
Dropped from ranking: John A. Logan (No. 10)
Others receiving votes: John A. Logan, 4; Pima, 3; Barton, 2; Calhoun, 1
