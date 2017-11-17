National champion Oklahoma visits White House, meets Donald Trump

The perks of winning a national title in the U.S. can often include a visit to the White House. Oklahoma’s men’s golf team can now say it got to experience that treat.

The national champion Sooners went to the White House on Friday as part of a roster of NCAA champion teams doing so.

President Donald Trump will host a group of NCAA National Championship teams at this White House today. Here are the teams, per a WH official: pic.twitter.com/QcoNsR6vng — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 17, 2017

Oklahoma defeated Oregon, 3-1-1, in the NCAA Championship final in May to secure the program’s second national title and first since 1989. With that, it merited the Sooners this sojourn to Washington D.C.

Included in the trip was a chance to see the Oval Office and to meet President Donald Trump.

How did the group feel about this experience?

It seems clear the champs had a good time.

Got to go to the White House today and it’s safe to say that @realDonaldTrump loved the golfers. So cool getting to chat with the POTUS, just another perk of being at #ChampU… #MAGA — Brad Dalke (@DalkeKong) November 17, 2017

President Trump was loving him some Sooner Golf #ChampU #MAGA A post shared by Brad Dalke (@braddalke40) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:43am PST

If you recall, Brad Dalke was the kid who committed to Oklahoma at age 12 (to much chatter). It was a decision that paid off, especially considering Dalke made the clinching putt to seal the Sooners’ national title.

So yeah, soaking in this experience after that long journey feels appropriate.

What will the Sooners do next? They finished the fall at No. 8 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which is actually better than their end-of-season No. 11 ranking in the title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

Going back-to-back? That’s certainly still on the board.