Oklahoma State takes over No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The preseason No. 1 will enter the spring still on top.
Oklahoma State jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll, bypassing Alabama and Texas A&M thanks to a win at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.
The Aggies dropped to No. 3 but still earned one first-place vote. The Cowboys captured 14 while Alabama took home seven to rank second.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma State (14)
|542
|3
|2
|Alabama (7)
|526
|2
|3
|Texas A&M (1)
|495
|1
|4
|Georgia Tech
|478
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|460
|11
|6
|Baylor
|440
|8
|7
|Florida
|415
|10
|8
|Oklahoma
|382
|5
|9
|Auburn
|370
|7
|10
|LSU
|349
|12
|11
|Stanford
|329
|14
|12
|Wake Forest
|306
|9
|13
|Texas Tech
|259
|13
|14
|California
|253
|18
|15
|Illinois
|248
|NR
|16
|Texas
|214
|NR
|17
|Clemson
|199
|16
|18
|USC
|178
|NR
|19
|Kentucky
|159
|6
|20
|UCLA
|121
|22
|21
|Arkansas
|94
|17
|22
|Colorado State
|83
|19
|23
|Missouri
|66
|24
|24
|North Carolina
|60
|21
|25
|Duke
|41
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Arizona State (No. 25), Kent State (No. 15), Marquette (No. 22), Santa Clara (No. 20)
Others receiving votes: Santa Clara, 19; Tennessee, 14; North Florida, 13; BYU, 9; Louisville, 6; Arizona State, 4; Florida State, 4; Kent State, 4; Ole Miss, 4; San Diego State, 3; Penn State, 2; North Carolina State, 1
