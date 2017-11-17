Oklahoma State takes over No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The preseason No. 1 will enter the spring still on top.

Oklahoma State jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll, bypassing Alabama and Texas A&M thanks to a win at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

The Aggies dropped to No. 3 but still earned one first-place vote. The Cowboys captured 14 while Alabama took home seven to rank second.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (14) 542 3 2 Alabama (7) 526 2 3 Texas A&M (1) 495 1 4 Georgia Tech 478 4 5 Vanderbilt 460 11 6 Baylor 440 8 7 Florida 415 10 8 Oklahoma 382 5 9 Auburn 370 7 10 LSU 349 12 11 Stanford 329 14 12 Wake Forest 306 9 13 Texas Tech 259 13 14 California 253 18 15 Illinois 248 NR 16 Texas 214 NR 17 Clemson 199 16 18 USC 178 NR 19 Kentucky 159 6 20 UCLA 121 22 21 Arkansas 94 17 22 Colorado State 83 19 23 Missouri 66 24 24 North Carolina 60 21 25 Duke 41 NR

Dropped from ranking: Arizona State (No. 25), Kent State (No. 15), Marquette (No. 22), Santa Clara (No. 20)

Others receiving votes: Santa Clara, 19; Tennessee, 14; North Florida, 13; BYU, 9; Louisville, 6; Arizona State, 4; Florida State, 4; Kent State, 4; Ole Miss, 4; San Diego State, 3; Penn State, 2; North Carolina State, 1