Oklahoma State takes over No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The preseason No. 1 will enter the spring still on top.

Oklahoma State jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll, bypassing Alabama and Texas A&M thanks to a win at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

The Aggies dropped to No. 3 but still earned one first-place vote. The Cowboys captured 14 while Alabama took home seven to rank second.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Oklahoma State (14) 542 3
2 Alabama (7) 526 2
3 Texas A&M (1) 495 1
4 Georgia Tech 478 4
5 Vanderbilt 460 11
6 Baylor 440 8
7 Florida 415 10
8 Oklahoma 382 5
9 Auburn 370 7
10 LSU 349 12
11 Stanford 329 14
12 Wake Forest 306 9
13 Texas Tech 259 13
14 California 253 18
15 Illinois 248 NR
16 Texas 214 NR
17 Clemson 199 16
18 USC 178 NR
19 Kentucky 159 6
20 UCLA 121 22
21 Arkansas 94 17
22 Colorado State 83 19
23 Missouri 66 24
24 North Carolina 60 21
25 Duke 41 NR

Dropped from ranking: Arizona State (No. 25), Kent State (No. 15), Marquette (No. 22), Santa Clara (No. 20)

Others receiving votes: Santa Clara, 19; Tennessee, 14; North Florida, 13; BYU, 9; Louisville, 6; Arizona State, 4; Florida State, 4; Kent State, 4; Ole Miss, 4; San Diego State, 3; Penn State, 2; North Carolina State, 1

