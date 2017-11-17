Race to Dubai fully up for grabs after Fleetwood shots 65

The Race to Dubai is back on.

Tommy Fleetwood made sure of that with a seven-under-par 65 in the second round of the $8 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the final event of the 2017 European Tour.

The current European number one needed a good round to tell incumbent number one Justin Rose he’s going to fight until the last putt on Sunday.

Fleetwood arrived in Dubai 256,738 points ahead of Rose at the top of the European money list, but looked to have handed Rose his second Harry Vardon Trophy following 2007 when he shot 73 to Rose’s 66 in round one.

Rose is lying in joint third place, and trails defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick by two shots. Fleetwood moved to T11, four shots off the lead, from T46th overnight.

Fleetwood is back in pole position to end the year as European number one for the first time.

“I knew I needed a really low score to get back into the event never mind the Race to Dubai,” said Fleetwood, who birdied four of the first six holes and four of his last seven.

“There was pressure today because I couldn’t afford to fall back.”

He didn’t. He moved forward to prove he’s worthy of the number one spot he’s held for most of this season.

“Today was pressure in a different way. If I’d have shot level par or even one under then everything is completely out of my hands.

“It’s a big round that but it’s only a big round if I keep it going.”

Rose began with five straight pars before his first birdie. He was still one under on the 14th tee but birdied the 14th and 15th holes to move into a tie for the lead. He would be closer to Fitzpatrick if not for a poor three-putt bogey on the par five 18th.

“Every permutation is in play,” Rose said. “All I had to was give myself a chance going into the weekend and that’s what I’ve done.”

Fleetwood will win the Race to Dubai by about 43,000 points if things remain as they are, but there’s still a lot of mileage left in this race.