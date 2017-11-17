Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
South Mountain moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

South Mountain moved to No. 1 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll.

Mississippi Gulf Coast had been atop the rankings for the first three polls of the 2017-18 season, but the Bulldogs have now dropped to No. 2. The Cougars earned two of the five first-place votes, with Mississippi Gulf Coast matching with two and Murray State (Okla.), ranked third, capturing the other.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 South Mountain (2) 47 2
2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (2) 40 1
3 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 39 3
4 Tyler JC 37 4
5 Meridian 35 5
6 Kirkwood CC 20 6
7 Mesa 18 7
8 Parkland CC 13 8
8 Walters State 13 10
10 East Central 4 NR

Dropped from ranking: Copiah Lincoln (No. 10), Southeast CC (No. 9)

Others receiving votes: Owens, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 2; Seminole, 2; Kansas City Kansas CC, 1; Southeast CC, 1

