South Mountain moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

South Mountain moved to No. 1 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll.

Mississippi Gulf Coast had been atop the rankings for the first three polls of the 2017-18 season, but the Bulldogs have now dropped to No. 2. The Cougars earned two of the five first-place votes, with Mississippi Gulf Coast matching with two and Murray State (Okla.), ranked third, capturing the other.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 South Mountain (2) 47 2 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (2) 40 1 3 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 39 3 4 Tyler JC 37 4 5 Meridian 35 5 6 Kirkwood CC 20 6 7 Mesa 18 7 8 Parkland CC 13 8 8 Walters State 13 10 10 East Central 4 NR

Dropped from ranking: Copiah Lincoln (No. 10), Southeast CC (No. 9)

Others receiving votes: Owens, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 2; Seminole, 2; Kansas City Kansas CC, 1; Southeast CC, 1