South Mountain moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

South Mountain moved to No. 1 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll.
Mississippi Gulf Coast had been atop the rankings for the first three polls of the 2017-18 season, but the Bulldogs have now dropped to No. 2. The Cougars earned two of the five first-place votes, with Mississippi Gulf Coast matching with two and Murray State (Okla.), ranked third, capturing the other.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|South Mountain (2)
|47
|2
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (2)
|40
|1
|3
|Murray State (Okla.) (1)
|39
|3
|4
|Tyler JC
|37
|4
|5
|Meridian
|35
|5
|6
|Kirkwood CC
|20
|6
|7
|Mesa
|18
|7
|8
|Parkland CC
|13
|8
|8
|Walters State
|13
|10
|10
|East Central
|4
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Copiah Lincoln (No. 10), Southeast CC (No. 9)
Others receiving votes: Owens, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 2; Seminole, 2; Kansas City Kansas CC, 1; Southeast CC, 1
Comments