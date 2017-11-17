Teen prodigy Thomas Heaton makes an ace in first professional tournament

Thomas Heaton didn’t exactly need to test the waters during his first-ever round in a professional golf tournament. The 15-year-old from New South Wales aced the 157-yard, par-3 second hole Thursday during Round 1 of the NSW Open at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Sydney, Australia.

Heaton is already the club champion at the Australian and Wollongong golf clubs, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was actually a groove low,” Heaton told the Morning Herald. “It was a bit thin but it was a perfect line with a little draw, just one hop, a little bit of spin and then straight in. … It was great to see it go in, being my first pro tournament and second hole. I couldn’t be happier with that start.”

Heaton shot 1-under 71 in the first round but ultimately missed the cut after a 5-over 77 in Round 2.

He reportedly started playing golf just five years ago and now has three hole-in-ones under his belt. He was a Monday qualifier for the NSW Open, holing a bunker shot in a playoff at Liverpool Golf Club to get into the field.

Might want to keep an eye on this kid.